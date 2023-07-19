New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Global Recognition Award (GRA) has officially acknowledged the Bahareth Method, a program led by Mohammad Bahareth, for its significant contributions towards the growth of startups and support for individuals with dyslexia.

"We are pleased to recognize and honour the Bahareth Method for its outstanding efforts in promoting startup growth and dyslexia advocacy," said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the GRA. He further added, "The dedication demonstrated by Mohammad Bahareth exemplifies a strong commitment to effecting practical changes and addressing challenges faced by individuals with dyslexia."

Upon receiving the award, Bahareth expressed his appreciation, saying, "I am humbled and grateful to receive this prestigious award. It validates our hard work and dedication, and it further motivates us to continue empowering startups and individuals with dyslexia."

The Bahareth Method has thus far aided over 500 startups in achieving their success goals. The method advocates for an approach that fosters creative thinking, dyslexia thinking skills, and interconnectedness, providing an innovative and comprehensive foundation for startup growth. Through a blend of seminars, books, and business coaching, the Bahareth Method allows entrepreneurs and startups to access crucial resources and support at every stage of their journey.

