DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.958 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4544259 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 258794 EQS News ID: 1683621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 19, 2023 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)