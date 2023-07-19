Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a video update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

Update of the ACKIO 2023 Drill Program

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDAHUjlRD_4

The video discusses;

The results of the 2023 drill campaign, including 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095 (see News Release dated July 13, 2023),

The proximity of the discovery holes (AK21-001 to AK21-004) to AK23-095,

Alteration in AK22-028 could be a "near-miss" vectoring in on new mineralization.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details

A total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres ("m") have been completed of a planned 10,000 metres diamond drilling program. The current drilling has been focused on delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO. An additional 2,500 metres is partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook.

The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

