AI company Peak announces appointment of Jani Asikanius as Chief Revenue Officer

MANCHESTER, England , July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI company Peak today announced the appointment of Jani Asikanius as Chief Revenue Officer. Jani brings over a decade of spearheading consistent revenue growth in enterprise software, most recently from his role at open source data platform company, Aiven, where he led the global revenue function to an impressive sixfold increase in annual recurring revenue.

The Chief Revenue Officer position is new to Peak and reports into CEO and co-founder, Richard Potter. A critical step on the scaleup's journey, this role is responsible for all revenue driving activities with the aim of unlocking Peak's full commercial potential.

"Peak has made tremendous progress on its scale up journey to date and it's exciting to be joining at a pivotal time, where alignment across Sales, Marketing and Account Management will be essential to repeatable and sustained growth," said Jani.

Peak's AI platform is used by global industry leaders including Nike, Molson Coors, PepsiCo and Sika. It optimizes inventories, pricing, and customer personalization for businesses of all sizes and is deployed in just weeks.

"We're seeing the biggest technological advancement of a generation," Jani commented, "AI is transforming the world around us and organizations that adopt it will reap the rewards. Peak has an extensive market opportunity and there is a clear category to be built around AI platforms."

"I've spent a lot of time learning about Peak's AI platform and I can confidently say that it addresses the exact pain points most businesses are suffering from on their journey to operational excellence and cost optimization. Peak unites technical commercial users on its platform to build, deploy and manage AI applications at scale across an entire business. In a time where companies are faced with overwhelming amounts of data and economic uncertainty, investing in an AI platform is a smart move that will see them not just survive, but thrive, as we continue into the Era of Intelligence."

Richard Potter commented, "As Peak enters this next phase of growth, a revenue leader with a proven track record in scaling software-as-a-service (SaaS) and enterprise technology is critical to achieving full commercial potential. Jani's extensive experience supports our continued momentum towards our long-term growth strategy and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

About Peak:

Founded in Manchester in 2015 by Richard Potter, David Leitch and Atul Sharma, Peak is on a mission to change the way the world works by putting AI applications in the hands of business teams.

Peak's AI platform is used by global industry leaders including Nike, Molson Coors, PepsiCo and Sika. It optimizes inventories, pricing, and customer personalization for businesses of all sizes and is deployed in just weeks. The platform features a library of pre-built AI applications that rapidly create value across a range of business functions.

In August 2021, Peak announced a $75m Series C funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II. The same year, it received a Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes extraordinary levels of employee engagement, and was ranked by The Sunday Times as one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For in 2020 and again by Best Companies in 2021 and 2022. Peak was also recognized as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2022.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-company-peak-announces-appointment-of-jani-asikanius-as-chief-revenue-officer-301879929.html