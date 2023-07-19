The "Europe Microalgae Market by Type, Category, Production Technique, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe microalgae market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of $491.9 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of volume, the market is expected to reach 25,465.0 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the same period.

The increasing demand for algae protein, the rising need for protein-rich and lipid-rich aquafeed, and the growing demand for omega-3 fatty acids are the key factors driving the growth of the microalgae market in Europe. Additionally, the biodiesel industry's growing demand presents lucrative opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in the region. However, the complex production process of Nannochloropsis poses a challenge to market growth.

The Europe microalgae market is analyzed based on various factors such as type, category, production technique, distribution channel, application, and geography. The major types of microalgae in the market include Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella salina, Haematococcus pluvialis, Nannochloropsis, and other microalgae.

In terms of category, the market is segmented into inorganic microalgae and organic microalgae. The production techniques for microalgae include ponds, fermenters, and photobioreactors. The distribution channels comprise business channels and consumer channels. The applications of microalgae span across nutraceuticals, food and beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, and other sectors.

Geographically, the market is studied across France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Among these, France, Germany, and the U.K. are expected to be the key markets for microalgae in Europe.

The competitive landscape of the Europe microalgae market includes major players such as Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited, Cyanotech Corporation, C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd, and more. The report provides insights into their market shares and recent developments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which segments of the Europe microalgae market show high growth potential? What is the historical market size of microalgae in Europe? What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2023-2030? What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and trends in the Europe microalgae market? Who are the major players in the Europe microalgae market and what are their market shares? How does the competitive landscape look like in the Europe microalgae market? What are the recent developments in the Europe microalgae market? What are the key strategies adopted by the major players in the market? Which countries exhibit high growth potential in the Europe microalgae market? Who are the emerging local players in the Europe microalgae market and how do they compete with other players?

