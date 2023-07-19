

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $127.79 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $115.79 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $397.14 million from $371.81 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $127.79 Mln. vs. $115.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $397.14 Mln vs. $371.81 Mln last year.



