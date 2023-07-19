Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 13:02
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iLathys: Launch of StoryboardHero: The First All-in-One AI Storyboard Generator for Video Agencies and Video Creators

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of StoryboardHero.ai, an innovative AI storyboard generator to help video agencies and video creators to generate concepts, scripts and storyboards online in a fraction of the time it usually takes.

StoryboardHero - AI Storyboard Generator

StoryboardHero - AI Storyboard Generator
StoryboardHero - AI Storyboard Generator

"We have been creating videos for clients for more than 10 years through our video agency called fewStones. It used to take us days to create scripts and storyboards. That's why we created StoryboardHero, an AI storyboard generator. We have been able to drastically reduce the time needed to create full storyboards for our clients and prospects," says Jean-Christophe Bouglé, co-founder of StoryboardHero.

Storyboard offers some unique features, including:

  • Generation of concepts and scripts in seconds
  • Seamless organization into storyboards
  • Generation of AI images for storyboard scenes
  • The option to request hand-drawn images instead of AI images
  • PDF exports of storyboards with customized branding

The possibility to request images to be drawn by the StoryboardHero team of sketch artists is a plus compared to solutions like Adobe Firefly for instance. It is a perfect example of combining generative AI with services to achieve the best results for clients.

For more information or to contact us, visit https://storyboardhero.ai.

iLathys Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company developing services and technology platforms around video production.

Contact Information

Jean-Christophe (JC) Bougle
Co-Founder
jc.bougle@storyboardhero.ai
+6597399935

SOURCE: iLathys

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768256/Launch-of-StoryboardHero-The-First-All-in-One-AI-Storyboard-Generator-for-Video-Agencies-and-Video-Creators

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.