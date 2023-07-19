iLathys: Launch of StoryboardHero: The First All-in-One AI Storyboard Generator for Video Agencies and Video Creators

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces the launch of StoryboardHero.ai, an innovative AI storyboard generator to help video agencies and video creators to generate concepts, scripts and storyboards online in a fraction of the time it usually takes.

StoryboardHero - AI Storyboard Generator

StoryboardHero - AI Storyboard Generator

"We have been creating videos for clients for more than 10 years through our video agency called fewStones. It used to take us days to create scripts and storyboards. That's why we created StoryboardHero, an AI storyboard generator. We have been able to drastically reduce the time needed to create full storyboards for our clients and prospects," says Jean-Christophe Bouglé, co-founder of StoryboardHero.

Storyboard offers some unique features, including:

Generation of concepts and scripts in seconds

Seamless organization into storyboards

Generation of AI images for storyboard scenes

The option to request hand-drawn images instead of AI images

PDF exports of storyboards with customized branding

The possibility to request images to be drawn by the StoryboardHero team of sketch artists is a plus compared to solutions like Adobe Firefly for instance. It is a perfect example of combining generative AI with services to achieve the best results for clients.

For more information or to contact us, visit https://storyboardhero.ai.

iLathys Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company developing services and technology platforms around video production.

Contact Information

Jean-Christophe (JC) Bougle

Co-Founder

jc.bougle@storyboardhero.ai

+6597399935

SOURCE: iLathys

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768256/Launch-of-StoryboardHero-The-First-All-in-One-AI-Storyboard-Generator-for-Video-Agencies-and-Video-Creators