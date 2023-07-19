PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix AI Unveils Cutting-Edge Contactless Integrative AI Solutions for Healthcare in India and Incorporates Fully Owned Indian Subsidiary

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") is proud to announce its ground-breaking contactless integrative AI solutions for healthcare, poised to revolutionize the industry in India. Leveraging the power of advanced AI algorithms and state-of-the-art technology, Predictmedix aims to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of healthcare practices across the country.

A report on the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence by the NITI Aayog showed that shortage of qualified healthcare professionals and non-uniform accessibility to healthcare across the country prevails. India has only 64 doctors available per 100,000 people compared to the global average of 150. This significant disparity highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions to bridge the healthcare gap and improve healthcare outcomes for the Indian population.1

With the growing demand for innovative healthcare solutions, Predictmedix is at the forefront of developing advanced AI-powered tools designed to transform the way medical professionals provide care. By eliminating the need for physical contact, these cutting-edge solutions address the challenges and contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare delivery.

Predictmedix's contactless integrative AI solutions combine computer vision, thermal imaging, and predictive analytics to enable seamless and efficient healthcare interactions. These solutions offer a range of capabilities, including contactless temperature screening, symptom analysis, mental health assessments, and substance abuse detection, among others. By employing sophisticated algorithms, Predictmedix ensures accurate and reliable results, empowering healthcare providers with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

"We are thrilled to introduce our contactless integrative AI solutions to the Indian healthcare landscape," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix. "Our technology represents a significant leap forward in medical diagnostics and screening. By minimizing physical contact, we are prioritizing patient safety while maximizing the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare practices."

Aligned with the vision of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Predictmedix's contactless integrative AI solutions exemplify India's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to address critical healthcare challenges. ABDM, initiated by the Government of India, seeks to empower citizens with digital services and solutions while fostering self-reliance in the digital domain. 2

Predictmedix's AI solutions have already garnered recognition and adoption globally, earning accolades for their potential to reshape healthcare systems. With the launch of these innovative offerings in India, Predictmedix aims to collaborate with healthcare providers, government institutions, and industry stakeholders to drive positive change and improve healthcare outcomes for the nation's population. To expedite collaborations and business development in India, Predictmedix is incorporating a fully owned Indian subsidiary and has received approval from the government for the subsidiary to be called "Predictmedix India Pvt Ltd".

By leveraging AI and advanced technology, Predictmedix empowers healthcare professionals to proactively identify potential health risks, expedite diagnosis, and enhance patient care. The company's commitment to research and development ensures continuous innovation and the development of future-proof solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedi AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

