

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $317 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.6% to $1.03 billion from $743 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $317 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $743 Mln last year.



