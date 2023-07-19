DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF (CH5 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jul-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Healthcare UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 18-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 359.9804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 146589 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: FR0010688192 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010688192 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 258828 EQS News ID: 1683721 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

