KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commerce Bancshares, Inc. announced earnings of $1.02 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $.92 per share in the same quarter last year and $.95 per share in the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 amounted to $127.8 million, compared to $115.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $119.5 million in the prior quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, earnings per share totaled $1.97, compared to $1.84 for the first six months of 2022. Net income amounted to $247.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $233.9 million in the comparable period last year. For the year to date, the return on average assets was 1.55%, and the return on average equity was 18.78%.

"Commerce delivered strong results in the second quarter," said John Kemper, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Against a backdrop of elevated interest rates, the Company produced record revenues, showing strength in both our net interest and non-interest income categories. These results reflect the ability of our diversified business model to perform across economic cycles. Our low loan-to-deposit ratio positioned us to meet loan demand across our footprint and provided opportunities for our teams to welcome new customer relationships."

On deposit balances, Kemper added, "Our customer deposits increased during the quarter, helping to accommodate loan growth. On top of this, the Company took steps to add short-term brokered deposit funding, increasing our liquidity cushion in the wake of the first quarter's industry disruption. This short-term liquidity build impacted our net interest margin but was neutral to net interest income and reflects our conservative posture in times of economic uncertainty.

We are confident in our liquidity and capital levels, and credit performance remains excellent."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net interest income was $249.5 million, a $2.1 million decrease from the prior quarter. The net yield on interest earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.12%.

Non-interest income totaled $147.6 million, an increase of $8.2 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-interest expense totaled $227.6 million, an increase of $14.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Average loan balances totaled $16.7 billion, an increase of $265.2 million, or 1.6%, over the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased 7.2%, or $852.8 million, from the prior quarter to $11.0 billion, at fair value. During the second quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities increased $109.2 million to $1.4 billion, at period end.

Period end deposits increased $1.2 billion, or 4.8%, over March 31, 2023. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits in the current quarter was 1.29%.

The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .16% compared to .17% in the prior quarter.

The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $632 thousand during the second quarter to $158.7 million, and at June 30, 2023, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .94%, compared to .96% at March 31, 2023.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $32.8 billion, an increase of $826.4 million, or 2.6%, over the prior quarter.

For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.56%, the return on average equity was 18.81%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.2%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages nearly 160 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release and the supplementary Earnings Highlights presentation are available on the Company's website at https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/financial-news-releases/default.aspx.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Jun. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $249,538 $251,623 $232,385 $501,161 $441,171 Non-interest income 147,605 137,612 139,427 285,217 271,196 Total revenue 397,143 389,235 371,812 786,378 712,367 Investment securities gains (losses) 3,392 (306 ) 1,029 3,086 8,192 Provision for credit losses 6,471 11,456 7,162 17,927 (2,696 ) Non-interest expense 227,611 224,107 213,505 451,718 419,153 Income before taxes 166,453 153,366 152,174 319,819 304,102 Income taxes 35,990 32,813 32,021 68,803 63,923 Non-controlling interest expense 2,674 1,101 4,359 3,775 6,231 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $127,789 $119,452 $115,794 $247,241 $233,948 Earnings per common share: Net income - basic $1.03 $0.95 $0.92 $1.98 $1.84 Net income - diluted $1.02 $0.95 $0.92 $1.97 $1.84 Effective tax rate 21.97 % 21.55 % 21.66 % 21.77 % 21.46 % Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income $251,757 $253,411 $235,010 $505,168 $446,403 Average total interest earning assets (1) $32,412,084 $31,568,594 $33,839,655 $ 31,992,669 $34,385,339 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 124,007,300 124,258,981 125,916,229 124,132,445 126,279,546 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 66.15 % 64.99 % 53.93 % 65.57 % 52.91 % Return on total average assets 1.56 1.54 1.36 1.55 1.35 Return on average equity (3) 18.81 18.75 16.29 18.78 15.28 Non-interest income to total revenue 37.17 35.35 37.50 36.27 38.07 Efficiency ratio (4) 57.22 57.49 57.29 57.35 58.72 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.12 3.26 2.79 3.18 2.62 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per share $.270 $.270 $.252 $.540 $.505 Cash dividends on common stock $33,744 $33,759 $31,935 $67,503 $64,078 Book value per share (5) $21.53 $21.51 $21.23 Market value per share (5) $48.70 $58.35 $62.52 High market value per share $58.97 $70.20 $70.78 Low market value per share $45.55 $55.72 $59.81 Common shares outstanding (5) 124,734,830 124,720,710 126,034,333 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.70 % 7.92 % 7.56 % Tier I leverage ratio 10.46 % 10.61 % 9.45 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 272 275 279 Full-time equivalent employees 4,680 4,636 4,579

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is a non-gaap ratio and is calculated as stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2022.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2022 Interest income $348,663 $308,857 $286,377 $262,666 $238,154 $657,520 $449,936 Interest expense 99,125 57,234 31,736 16,293 5,769 156,359 8,765 Net interest income 249,538 251,623 254,641 246,373 232,385 501,161 441,171 Provision for credit losses 6,471 11,456 15,477 15,290 7,162 17,927 (2,696 ) Net interest income after credit losses 243,067 240,167 239,164 231,083 225,223 483,234 443,867 NON-INTEREST INCOME Bank card transaction fees 49,725 46,654 44,588 45,638 43,873 96,379 85,918 Trust fees 47,265 45,328 44,710 45,406 46,792 92,593 94,603 Deposit account charges and other fees 22,633 21,752 21,989 24,521 25,564 44,385 47,871 Consumer brokerage services 4,677 5,085 4,518 5,085 5,068 9,762 9,514 Capital market fees 2,539 3,362 3,386 3,393 3,327 5,901 7,452 Loan fees and sales 2,735 2,589 2,566 3,094 3,246 5,324 7,481 Other 18,031 12,842 15,068 11,377 11,557 30,873 18,357 Total non-interest income 147,605 137,612 136,825 138,514 139,427 285,217 271,196 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET 3,392 (306 ) 8,904 3,410 1,029 3,086 8,192 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 145,429 144,373 138,458 137,393 142,243 289,802 278,196 Data processing and software 28,719 28,154 27,991 28,050 27,635 56,873 54,651 Net occupancy 12,995 12,759 11,774 12,544 12,503 25,754 24,799 Marketing 6,368 5,471 5,419 6,228 5,836 11,839 12,180 Equipment 4,864 4,850 5,021 5,036 4,734 9,714 9,302 Supplies and communication 4,625 4,590 4,446 4,581 4,361 9,215 9,074 Other 24,611 23,910 23,631 19,052 16,193 48,521 30,951 Total non-interest expense 227,611 224,107 216,740 212,884 213,505 451,718 419,153 Income before income taxes 166,453 153,366 168,153 160,123 152,174 319,819 304,102 Less income taxes 35,990 32,813 34,499 33,936 32,021 68,803 63,923 Net income 130,463 120,553 133,654 126,187 120,153 251,016 240,179 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 2,674 1,101 2,026 3,364 4,359 3,775 6,231 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $127,789 $119,452 $131,628 $122,823 $115,794 $247,241 $233,948 Net income per common share - basic $1.03 $0.95 $1.05 $0.97 $0.92 $1.98 $1.84 Net income per common share - diluted $1.02 $0.95 $1.04 $0.97 $0.92 $1.97 $1.84 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.56 % 1.54 % 1.65 % 1.48 % 1.36 % 1.55 % 1.35 % Return on average equity (1) 18.81 18.75 21.88 17.84 16.29 18.78 15.28 Efficiency ratio (2) 57.22 57.49 55.26 55.19 57.29 57.35 58.72 Effective tax rate 21.97 21.55 20.77 21.65 21.66 21.77 21.46 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.12 3.26 3.18 3.01 2.79 3.18 2.62 Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income $251,757 $253,411 $256,675 $248,737 $235,010 $505,168 $446,403

(1) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited) (In thousands) Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Jun. 30,

2022 ASSETS Loans Business $ 5,906,493 $ 5,704,467 $ 5,441,592 Real estate - construction and land 1,451,783 1,437,419 1,266,260 Real estate - business 3,621,222 3,486,543 3,215,578 Real estate - personal 2,980,599 2,952,042 2,836,835 Consumer 2,110,605 2,094,389 2,089,592 Revolving home equity 303,845 295,478 271,854 Consumer credit card 574,755 558,669 558,102 Overdrafts 7,237 6,515 6,814 Total loans 16,956,539 16,535,522 15,686,627 Allowance for credit losses on loans (158,685 ) (159,317 ) (138,039 ) Net loans 16,797,854 16,376,205 15,548,588 Loans held for sale 6,776 6,162 6,467 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 10,414,625 11,228,616 13,700,308 Trading debt securities 29,412 41,584 34,195 Equity securities 12,266 12,528 8,546 Other securities 258,045 268,417 207,989 Total investment securities 10,714,348 11,551,145 13,951,038 Federal funds sold 2,750 27,060 26,000 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 825,000 825,000 1,450,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,568,695 1,341,854 684,994 Cash and due from banks 366,699 351,210 355,524 Premises and equipment - net 451,568 428,169 397,877 Goodwill 146,371 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets - net 14,666 14,918 15,853 Other assets 936,535 944,212 860,108 Total assets $ 32,831,262 $ 32,004,856 $ 33,435,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 8,198,849 $ 8,685,234 $ 11,102,585 Savings, interest checking and money market 14,418,974 14,419,741 16,063,064 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 1,543,424 468,667 404,096 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,708,197 1,109,818 601,488 Total deposits 25,869,444 24,683,460 28,171,233 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,878,021 2,784,559 2,234,296 Other borrowings 1,005,613 1,507,776 6,025 Other liabilities 392,956 346,649 348,503 Total liabilities 30,146,034 29,322,444 30,760,057 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 629,319 629,319 610,804 Capital surplus 2,921,365 2,919,060 2,682,161 Retained earnings 211,358 117,313 262,363 Treasury stock (58,389 ) (59,670 ) (129,588 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,036,295 ) (940,498 ) (766,894 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,667,358 2,665,524 2,658,846 Non-controlling interest 17,870 16,888 16,467 Total equity 2,685,228 2,682,412 2,675,313 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,831,262 $ 32,004,856 $ 33,435,370

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business $ 5,757,388 $ 5,656,104 $ 5,478,241 $ 5,317,696 $ 5,385,181 Real estate - construction and land 1,450,196 1,410,835 1,268,900 1,288,721 1,225,267 Real estate - business 3,540,851 3,478,382 3,300,697 3,258,128 3,163,508 Real estate - personal 2,960,962 2,933,750 2,886,686 2,844,376 2,825,578 Consumer 2,098,523 2,067,385 2,089,912 2,101,622 2,070,560 Revolving home equity 300,623 296,748 293,681 280,923 272,280 Consumer credit card 555,875 556,223 559,463 550,058 537,681 Overdrafts 4,630 4,449 7,428 4,438 5,524 Total loans 16,669,048 16,403,876 15,885,008 15,645,962 15,485,579 Allowance for credit losses on loans (159,068 ) (150,117 ) (143,285 ) (137,833 ) (134,670 ) Net loans 16,509,980 16,253,759 15,741,723 15,508,129 15,350,909 Loans held for sale 5,957 5,708 6,567 7,170 7,933 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 1,035,651 1,099,067 1,055,602 1,113,442 1,119,305 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 55,751 87,086 55,732 55,753 55,762 State and municipal obligations 1,532,519 1,793,756 1,990,643 2,052,908 2,126,380 Mortgage-backed securities 6,316,224 6,454,408 6,605,936 6,847,912 7,158,252 Asset-backed securities 2,827,911 3,233,757 3,714,092 3,870,953 4,038,113 Other debt securities 519,988 528,941 560,951 587,026 643,463 Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities (1,331,002 ) (1,387,196 ) (1,582,061 ) (1,064,534 ) (851,110 ) Total available for sale debt securities 10,957,042 11,809,819 12,400,895 13,463,460 14,290,165 Trading debt securities 46,493 45,757 44,626 35,621 43,904 Equity securities 12,335 12,458 10,534 8,838 9,094 Other securities 273,587 229,867 219,354 208,708 195,090 Total investment securities 11,289,457 12,097,901 12,675,409 13,716,627 14,538,253 Federal funds sold 7,484 38,978 27,683 13,486 4,269 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 824,974 825,000 1,174,457 1,379,341 1,703,569 Interest earning deposits with banks 2,284,162 809,935 640,039 980,273 1,248,942 Other assets 1,941,340 1,376,551 1,339,554 1,256,498 1,238,493 Total assets $ 32,863,354 $ 31,407,832 $ 31,605,432 $ 32,861,524 $ 34,092,368 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,224,475 $ 9,114,512 $ 10,360,834 $ 10,758,353 $ 11,209,680 Savings 1,516,887 1,550,215 1,567,113 1,595,857 1,609,694 Interest checking and money market 12,918,399 13,265,485 13,693,974 14,423,713 14,847,306 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 1,075,110 415,367 388,304 397,071 411,655 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,472,208 903,393 596,703 578,158 648,728 Total deposits 25,207,079 25,248,972 26,606,928 27,753,152 28,727,063 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 507,165 493,721 143,630 51,929 113,128 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,206,612 2,418,726 2,260,263 2,199,866 2,258,184 Other borrowings 1,617,952 551,267 179,552 2,010 2,029 Total borrowings 4,331,729 3,463,714 2,583,445 2,253,805 2,373,341 Other liabilities 598,915 112,052 28,745 123,691 139,986 Total liabilities 30,137,723 28,824,738 29,219,118 30,130,648 31,240,390 Equity 2,725,631 2,583,094 2,386,314 2,730,876 2,851,978 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,863,354 $ 31,407,832 $ 31,605,432 $ 32,861,524 $ 34,092,368

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 5.58 % 5.31 % 4.68 % 3.94 % 3.16 % Real estate - construction and land 7.92 7.33 6.80 5.27 4.09 Real estate - business 5.96 5.65 5.15 4.40 3.70 Real estate - personal 3.68 3.61 3.45 3.36 3.27 Consumer 5.63 5.31 4.77 4.17 3.62 Revolving home equity 7.55 7.03 5.89 4.82 3.69 Consumer credit card 13.77 13.68 12.64 12.05 11.32 Overdrafts - - - - - Total loans 5.84 5.56 5.03 4.37 3.72 Loans held for sale 10.17 10.30 10.09 8.80 8.14 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 3.42 1.90 2.01 4.51 4.93 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 2.38 3.21 2.36 2.36 2.39 State and municipal obligations (1) 2.04 2.26 2.29 2.27 2.30 Mortgage-backed securities 2.09 2.06 1.88 1.93 1.99 Asset-backed securities 2.08 2.01 1.96 1.62 1.35 Other debt securities 1.86 1.93 1.89 1.93 1.97 Total available for sale debt securities 2.19 2.07 1.97 2.09 2.08 Trading debt securities (1) 4.53 4.59 3.81 2.74 2.46 Equity securities (1) 23.25 23.24 28.44 27.11 26.90 Other securities (1) 9.40 7.11 6.67 7.09 22.38 Total investment securities 2.37 2.18 2.07 2.18 2.36 Federal funds sold 5.63 5.09 4.27 2.77 1.79 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.99 1.94 2.36 1.72 1.03 Interest earning deposits with banks 5.14 4.67 3.69 2.25 .78 Total interest earning assets 4.34 4.00 3.59 3.21 2.86 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .05 .05 .06 .04 .04 Interest checking and money market .93 .61 .38 .20 .06 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 3.78 1.39 .73 .41 .20 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 3.93 2.98 1.42 .60 .29 Total interest bearing deposits 1.29 .71 .40 .21 .07 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 5.06 4.59 3.56 2.41 .79 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 3.09 2.93 2.29 1.37 .48 Other borrowings 5.24 4.94 4.02 1.78 2.37 Total borrowings 4.13 3.49 2.48 1.39 .50 Total interest bearing liabilities 1.87 % 1.20 % .69 % .34 % .12 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.12 % 3.26 % 3.18 % 3.01 % 2.79 %

(1) Stated on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios) Jun. 30,

2023 Mar. 31,

2023 Dec. 31,

2022 Sep. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2022 Jun. 30,

2023 Jun. 30,

2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $159,317 $150,136 $143,377 $138,039 $134,710 $150,136 $150,044 Provision for credit losses on loans 5,864 15,948 12,404 10,150 7,287 21,812 (3,399 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 165 230 496 461 19 395 96 Real estate - construction and land (115 ) - - - - (115 ) - Real estate - business (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) (8 ) (1 ) (9 ) (8 ) 45 226 492 453 18 271 88 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 4,687 4,325 3,467 2,882 2,937 9,012 6,309 Consumer 1,273 1,275 1,522 827 633 2,548 1,441 Overdraft 517 978 230 703 425 1,495 783 Real estate - personal (6 ) (11 ) (40 ) (15 ) (41 ) (17 ) (19 ) Revolving home equity (20 ) (26 ) (26 ) (38 ) (14 ) (46 ) 4 6,451 6,541 5,153 4,359 3,940 12,992 8,518 Total net loan charge-offs 6,496 6,767 5,645 4,812 3,958 13,263 8,606 Balance at end of period $158,685 $159,317 $150,136 $143,377 $138,039 $158,685 $138,039 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $29,235 $28,628 $33,120 $30,047 $24,907 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .01 % .02 % .04 % .03 % - % .01 % - % Real estate - construction and land (.03 ) - - - - (.02 ) - Real estate - business - - - - - - - - .01 .02 .02 - .01 - Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3.38 3.15 2.46 2.08 2.19 3.27 2.36 Consumer .24 .25 .29 .16 .12 .25 .14 Overdraft 44.79 89.15 12.28 62.85 30.86 66.40 29.50 Real estate - personal - - (.01 ) - (.01 ) - - Revolving home equity (.03 ) (.04 ) (.04 ) (.05 ) (.02 ) (.03 ) - .44 .45 .35 .30 .28 .44 .30 Total .16 % .17 % .14 % .12 % .10 % .16 % .11 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-accrual loans to total loans .04 % .05 % .05 % .05 % .05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans .94 .96 .92 .90 .88 NON-ACCRUAL AND PAST DUE LOANS Non-accrual loans: Business $4,732 $6,361 $6,751 $5,645 $6,314 Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business 153 171 189 149 167 Real estate - personal 1,276 1,269 1,366 1,390 1,436 Total 6,161 7,801 8,306 7,184 7,917 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $15,351 $14,800 $15,830 $12,538 $11,909

(1) Net charge-offs are annualized and calculated as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of Second Quarter Results

June 30, 2023

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, net income amounted to $127.8 million, compared to $119.5 million in the previous quarter and $115.8 million in the same quarter last year. The increase in net income compared to the previous quarter was primarily the result of higher non-interest income and investment securities gains coupled with a lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense. The net yield on interest earning assets declined 14 basis points from the previous quarter to 3.12%. Average loans grew $265.2 million compared to the previous quarter, while average available for sale debt securities and average deposits declined $852.8 million and $41.9 million, respectively. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.56%, the return on average equity was 18.81%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.2%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 2nd quarter of 2023, average loans totaled $16.7 billion, an increase of $265.2 million over the prior quarter, and $1.2 billion, or 7.6%, over the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of business, business real estate, and construction loans grew $101.3 million, $62.5 million, and $39.4 million, respectively. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $8.9 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $852.8 million compared to the previous quarter to $11.0 billion, at fair value. The decrease in investment securities was mainly the result of lower balances of mortgage-backed, other asset-backed, and state and municipal securities. During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities increased $109.2 million to $1.4 billion, at period end, and sales, maturities and pay downs were $702.3 million. At June 30, 2023, the duration of the available for sale investment portfolio was 3.9 years. The Company does not have any investment securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Total average deposits decreased $41.9 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in deposits mostly resulted from lower demand deposits and interest checking and money market deposits of $890.0 million and $347.1 million, respectively. These decreases were partly offset by higher certificate of deposit balances of $1.2 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial, consumer, and wealth deposits declined $256.5 million, $189.5 million, and $123.4 million, respectively. These decreases were offset by $523.5 million of average brokered deposits, which are not reported in the Company's operating segments. The average loans to deposits ratio was 66.2% in the current quarter and 65.0% in the prior quarter. The Company's average borrowings, which included customer repurchase agreements of $2.2 billion, were $4.3 billion in the 2nd quarter of 2023 and $3.5 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 2nd quarter of 2023 amounted to $249.5 million, a decrease of $2.1 million compared to the previous quarter. On a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $1.7 million from the previous quarter to $251.8 million. The decrease in net interest income was mostly due to higher interest expense, mostly offset by higher interest earned on loans and deposits with banks. The net yield (FTE) on earning assets decreased to 3.12%, from 3.26% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (FTE) increased $17.6 million, due to higher average rates earned on all loan categories, coupled with higher average balances of all loan categories, except consumer credit cards. The average yield (FTE) on the loan portfolio increased 28 basis points to 5.84% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (FTE) increased $2.2 million compared to the prior quarter, due to higher rates earned, partly offset by lower average balances. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities increased due to higher rates earned, which included the impact of $4.1 million in higher inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities this quarter. At June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $1.7 million adjustment to premium amortization, which increased interest income to reflect slower forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities. The average yield (FTE) on total investment securities was 2.37% in the current quarter, compared to 2.18% in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on deposits with banks increased $19.9 million, mostly due to higher average balances of $1.5 billion coupled with higher average rates earned. The average yield on deposits with banks was 5.14% in the current quarter, compared to 4.67% in the prior quarter.

Interest expense increased $41.1 million, mostly due to higher rates paid on deposits and higher Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) borrowings. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled 1.29% in the current quarter compared to .71% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased $26.4 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter. Interest expense on borrowings increased $14.8 million, due to a 64 basis point increase in the average rate paid coupled with higher average borrowings of $868.0 million. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 1.87% in the current quarter compared to 1.20% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 2nd quarter of 2023, total non-interest income amounted to $147.6 million, an increase of $8.2 million compared to the same period last year and an increase of $10.0 million compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher bank card fees, letter of credit fees, and an increase in fair value adjustments recorded on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets, which are held in a trust and recorded as both an asset and liability, affecting both other income and other expense. These increases were partly offset by lower deposit fees. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher bank card fees, letter of credit fees, trust fees, swap fees, and a gain on the sale of real estate recorded in the current quarter.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $5.9 million, or 13.3%, compared to the same period last year, and increased $3.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $4.5 million, or 18.3%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to higher interchange fee income and lower rewards expense. Net debit card fees increased $807 thousand, or 7.7%, net merchant fees increased $425 thousand, or 8.6%, and net credit card fees increased $100 thousand, or 2.7%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($29.2 million), debit card ($11.3 million), merchant ($5.4 million) and credit card ($3.8 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees increased $473 thousand, or 1.0%, over the same period last year, mostly resulting from higher private client trust fees. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $2.9 million, or 11.5%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees of $2.9 million.

Other non-interest income increased over the same period last year primarily due to higher swap fees of $1.1 million, higher letter of credit fees of $2.7 million, a $3.4 million increase in the deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned, and a gain on the sale of real estate of $1.1 million recorded in the current quarter. These increases were partly offset by a decrease in tax credit sales fees of $1.5 million and the receipt of a $2.2 million life insurance death benefit recorded in the 2nd quarter of 2022. For the 2nd quarter of 2023, non-interest income comprised 37.2% of the Company's total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities gains of $3.4 million in the current quarter, compared to losses of $306 thousand in the prior quarter and gains of $1.0 million in the 2nd quarter of 2022. Net securities gains in the current quarter primarily resulted from net fair value gains of $9.1 million on the Company's private equity portfolio, partly offset by losses of $5.4 million realized on sales of available for sale debt securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $227.6 million, compared to $213.5 million in the same period last year and $224.1 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, data processing and software expense, deconversion expense, travel and entertainment expense, and the deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher full-time salaries expense, marketing expense, travel and entertainment expense and deconversion expense, partly offset by lower employee benefits expense and miscellaneous losses.

Compared to the 2nd quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $3.2 million, mostly due to higher full-time salaries expense of $6.9 million, or 7.6%. This increase was partly offset by lower incentive compensation of $5.7 million, largely the result of a $5.4 million accrual for special bonuses in 2022 that did not reoccur in 2023. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,680 and 4,579 at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Compared to the same period last year, data processing and software expense increased $1.1 million due to higher bank card fees expense and increased costs for service providers. Other non-interest expense increased $8.4 million, mostly due to growth in deferred compensation, FDIC insurance, and travel and entertainment expense of $3.4 million, $1.8 million, and $797 thousand, respectively. Additionally, the Company recorded $2.1 million in deconversion expenses relating to the transition of Commerce Financial Advisors support to LPL Financial's Institution Services platform.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 22.0% in the current quarter, 21.6% in the previous quarter, and 21.7% in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 2nd quarter of 2023 amounted to $6.5 million, compared to $6.8 million in the prior quarter and $4.0 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .16% in the current quarter, .17% in the previous quarter, and .10% in the 2nd quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans decreased $90 thousand to $6.5 million, mainly due to lower overdraft loan net charge-offs, partly offset by higher consumer credit card loan net charge-offs.

In the 2nd quarter of 2023, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.38%, compared to 3.15% in the previous quarter, and 2.19% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .24% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .25% in the prior quarter, and .12% in the same quarter last year.

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $158.7 million, or .94% of total loans, and decreased $632 thousand compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at June 30, 2023 was $29.2 million, an increase of $607 thousand compared to the liability at March 31, 2023.

At June 30, 2023, total non-accrual loans amounted to $6.2 million, a decrease of $1.6 million compared to the previous quarter. At June 30, 2023, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .04% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $4.7 million, personal real estate loans of $1.3 million, and business real estate loans of $153 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $15.4 million at June 30, 2023.

Liquidity

During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the Company increased its deposit balance at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) by $1.2 billion to $2.6 billion. The change in the balance at the FRB was mostly the result of a $1.2 billion increase in total deposits and $702.3 million of sales, maturities, and paydowns in the available for sale debt securities portfolio, partly offset by a $500.0 million decrease in FHLB advances, a $220.8 million decrease in net fed funds purchased, and growth of $421.0 million in loan balances.

The Company regularly pledges loans and securities to the FRB and at June 30, 2023, the Company's pledging resulted in a total borrowing capacity of $5.0 billion, or an increase of $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2023. The Company did not have any borrowings from the FRB's Discount Window or the Bank Term Funding Program during the current quarter. The Company also pledges loans and securities and borrows from the FHLB. During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the Company reduced its outstanding borrowings from the FHLB by $500.0 million to $1.0 billion and had $1.1 billion of available borrowing capacity at June 30, 2023. Additionally, the Company pledges portions of its investment securities portfolio to secure public fund deposits, trust funds, and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

The Company has an available for sale debt securities portfolio with a fair market value of $10.4 billion at June 30, 2023. Approximately $2.0 billion is expected to mature or pay down over the next 12 months. At June 30, 2023, the Company had pledged $8.1 billion of the securities portfolio. The Company also has a portfolio of $825.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, of which $700.0 million are expected to mature over the next 12 months.

Other

During the 2nd quarter of 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing a 7.1% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 6,205 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $52.61. Additionally, the Company completed its acquisition of L.J. Hart and Company, a municipal bond underwriter and advisor, in June 2023.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

