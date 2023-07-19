Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023:
WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
19.07.23
14:35 Uhr
45,980 Euro
+0,210
+0,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2023 | 13:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information regarding our dividend program and future payment obligations. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq's investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contacts:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
William.Briganti@Nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contacts:

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
