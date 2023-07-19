HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):
Earnings: $410 million in Q2 vs. -$839 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.40 in Q2 vs. -$0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $395 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.33 per share Revenue: $6.32 billion in Q2 vs. $5.05 billion in the same period last year.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX