19.07.2023
YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.: YuanTech Solar Signed a 40MW Module Supply Agreement with Belgian Distributor Suntrans

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced that the company signed a supply agreement with Suntrans New Energy BV, a Belgian solar solution provider. CEO of Suntrans, Mr. Jan Claesen and General manager of YuanTech Solar, Mr. Cao Mingjing attended the signing ceremony. A total of 40MW PV modules will be supplied in the coming year. According to the order, the company will recently complete the delivery of the first 2.4MW all-black N-type TOPCon modules.

On July 19, Mr. Jan Claesen and team visited YuanTech Solar's production base in Chuzhou, and highly recognized the intelligent production line and fully automatic and efficient production. Mr. Jan Claesen said that the company has further deepened its confidence in cooperation with YuanTech Solar, and also hopes that the two sides can continue to work together in the future and achieve win-win results.

Belgium is located in Western Europe, with a highly developed economy and a high dependence on foreign resources. In the face of rapid economic development and the continuous release of demand for electricity, the local government actively formulated exclusive policies to promote the development of clean energy industry. Driven by the market and policies, the local installed PV capacity exceeded 1GW as early as 2020, and according to the latest statistics of the IRENA, by the end of 2022, Belgium's total renewable energy capacity reached 13.0GW, of which photovoltaic accounted for more than half, up to 6.9GW.

Suntrans specializes in providing solar energy solutions to customers across the globe and the design, prototyping, production and logistics of solar mounting systems and storage solutions for solar energy installations. The cooperative relationship between YuanTech Solar and Suntrans is another milestone in YuanTech Solar's expansion of overseas market, which will enable the company to continue to enhance its overseas brand influence.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960403/YT_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuantech-solar-signed-a-40mw-module-supply-agreement-with-belgian-distributor-suntrans-301880844.html

