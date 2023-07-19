Vietnam's Blockchain Industry "Brightest Minds" Converged at the U2U Foundation's VIP Networking Party

On the evening of July 5, in HCMC, U2U Foundation - co-hosted with Polygon - held a private party night named Unicorn Night - V.I.P Networking Party - a remarkable side event of GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / This party is one of the activities to meet and interact with the "Big Guys" in the blockchain industry, reflecting the strong commitment to the roadmap of the Unicorn Ultra development team. It was a remarkable occasion where individuals connected with one another, exchanged valuable insights, and created unforgettable memories

Attending Unicorn Night - V.I.P Networking Party are many familiar names in the Vietnamese blockchain investment and development community, such as Polygon, Google, Kardia Chain, Ancient8 (the organizer of GM Vietnam on July 7, 2023), Coin98, Kyber Network, Trust Wallet, MetaHub, Cointelegraph, Web3 Space, Amanotes, BSCStation, OKX, ConsenSys, etc.

Most managers share the same orientation, contributing to joint development, gradually building an ecosystem of reputable blockchain communities, and promoting new application industry projects in Vietnam.

Mr. Austin - CCO of Unicorn Ultra took charge of leading a profound and thorough deliberation with the VIPs and other attendees, delving into the intricacies of the Unicorn Ultra ecosystem project. The discussion revolved around its governance model, as well as the profound importance of the U2U Foundation in relation to the Venture Builder model, particularly in its support for startup builders. This allowed for a comprehensive exploration of the various aspects of the project, its operational framework, and the instrumental role played by the U2U Foundation in facilitating the growth and success of emerging entrepreneurs.

U2U Foundation is an essential component of the Unicorn Ultra ecosystem project to construct a "digital cradle" for comprehensive support startup builders. This project will provide crucial drivers (grant, funding, business strategy, branding, marketing, etc.) to promote startup builders toward perfecting their best product before launch. Thereby shortening the journey to realize the dream of a "technological unicorn."



Fig: This event, therefore, allows VIPs to receive exclusive information and news updates, maximize competitive benefits, and stay ahead of the crowd.

In the spirit of "Networking," the attendees focused on dissecting three essential points of Unicorn Ultra, thereby identifying the prospects that the project can bring to the market. The most impressive result from the event was that Unicorn Ultra received a pre-seed grant of $3 million, which rudiment reflects the quality of the ecosystem.

The Unicorn Night - V.I.P Networking Party, co-hosted by the U2U Foundation and Polygon, is part of a more significant event - the GM Vietnam Blockchain Week. With the opportunities brought by these events, startup builders will probably find a bright future for their projects, contributing to the enhancement and strong momentum of Vietnam's blockchain industry.

ABOUT THE U2U FOUNDATION

?The "railway" based on Venture Builder helps build potential "train cars" with the community's power. The venture builder assists in the development of initiatives within the Unicorn Ultra ecosystem by employing the Hashgraph technology platform.

?The U2U Foundation constructed a Digi-cradle for builders to break the challenges of actualizing their potential startups and go on to become a global blockchain unicorn with the motivation of community power.

?The builders just need to plant the ideas, while the U2U Foundation team will use/connect to our resources/partners. It's a comprehensive strategy sponsored by experts in technology, business, legal, marketing, and ecosystem development - all focused on the success of your project.

