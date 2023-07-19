Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.07.2023 | 13:46
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Update on the Regulatory Approvals of the Tender Offer: GF Announces Expiration of U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

Update on the Regulatory Approvals of the Tender Offer: GF Announces Expiration
of U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period 

Georg Fischer Ltd, Press Release, July 19, 2023, 2.45 p.m. EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR
SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THIS TENDER OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

Georg Fischer Ltd. ("GF" or the "Offeror") has, on June 26, 2023, commenced a
voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all the issued and
outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Uponor Corporation ("Uponor") that are not
held by Uponor or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The offer
period for the Tender Offer commenced on June 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish
time) and will expire preliminarily on September 1, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish
time), unless the offer period is extended, or any extended offer period is
discontinued in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of
the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. 

GF announces the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the U.S.
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended. The
expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period in the United States
occurred at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 18, 2023. The expiration of the waiting
period in the U.S.is an important milestone in the Tender Offer and,
consequently, with respect to regulatory approvals, the Tender Offer is now
conditional only on the merger control approval from the European Commission. 

Approval for the completion of the Tender Offer from the European Commission
remains pending. Based on currently available information, the Offeror expects
to obtain the approval from the European Commission and to complete the Tender
Offer during the fourth quarter of 2023 in line with the previous
announcements. 

In addition to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the Tender Offer
is subject to customary conditions to completion set out in the tender offer
document, including the valid acceptance of the Tender Offer with respect to
Shares representing, together with the Shares otherwise held by the Offeror and
any of its subsidiaries, more than 50 percent of the Shares and voting right in
Uponor. 

Advisors

UBS AG acts as financial advisor to GF in connection with the Tender Offer and
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki Branch ("SEB") as local
financial adviser to GF and arranger in connection with the Tender Offer. In
addition, GF has retained White & Case LLP as legal advisor in connection with
the Tender Offer and Tekir Ltd as communication advisor. 

Uponor has retained Nordea and Goldman Sachs International as financial
advisors and Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd as legal advisor in connection with
the Tender Offer and Hill and Knowlton Finland Oy as communication advisor. 

Media and Investor Enquiries, GF

Media

Beat Römer, Head Corporate Communications, GF

media@georgfischer.com

+41 (0) 79 290 04 00

Analysts and Investors

Daniel Bösiger, Head Investor Relations, GF

ir@georgfischer.com

+41 (0) 79 251 66 24

Media Contacts in Finland

Niko Vartiainen, Principal Consultant, Tekir Ltd

niko@tekir.fi

+358 (0) 50 529 4299

Media and Investor Enquiries, Uponor

Franciska Janzon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications/IR, Uponor

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

+358 (0) 20 129 2821

Information about the Tender Offer is made available at
https://goingforward-movingwater.georgfischer.com. 

For administrative questions regarding the Tender Offer, please contact your
bank or nominee where you have your Shares registered. 

About GF

With its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF
Machining Solutions, GF offers products and solutions that enable the safe
transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and
high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation
leader, GF has strived to achieve profitable growth while offering superior
value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, GF is
headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 138 companies, 60
of which are production companies with 83 facilities. For the year ended
December 31, 2022, GF's 15,207 employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 4.1
billion (CHF 4.0 billion). 

About Uponor

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and
effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. Uponor helps
customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and
utilities, be more productive - and continuously find new ways to conserve,
manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide
comfort, health, and efficiency. Uponor's safe drinking water, energy-efficient
radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are
sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs approximately 3,900
professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, Uponor's
net sales totaled approximately EUR 1.4 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Important Information

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER
WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO BUY OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN AUSTRALIA,
CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT
THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER THE TENDER OFFER OR ACCEPTANCE THEREOF IS
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION
OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 

THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION
WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER
DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED,
FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY
APPLICABLE LAW. 

THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 

Information for Shareholders of Uponor in the United States

The Tender Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor, which
is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural
requirements. The Tender Offer is made in the United States in compliance with
Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the
"Exchange Act") and the applicable rules and regulations promulgated
thereunder, including Regulation 14E (in each case, subject to any exemptions
or relief therefrom, if applicable) and otherwise in accordance with the
disclosure and procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect
to the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of
conditions and timing of payments, which are different from those of the United
States. The financial information included in this release has been prepared in
accordance with applicable accounting standards in Finland and Switzerland,
which may not be comparable to the financial statements or financial
information of U.S. companies. Shareholders in the United States are advised
that the Shares are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that Uponor is
not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the Exchange Act and is
not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. 

The Tender Offer is made to Uponor's shareholders resident in the United States
on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of
Uponor to whom an offer is made. Any information documents, including this
release, are being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to
the method that such documents are provided to Uponor's other shareholders. 

To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, including Rule
14e-5 under the Exchange Act, the Offeror and its affiliates or its brokers and
its broker's affiliates (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as
applicable) may from time to time after the date of this release and during the
pendency of the Tender Offer, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer and
combination, directly or indirectly, purchase or arrange to purchase, the
Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for such Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open
market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To
the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made
public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a stock
exchange or press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S.
shareholders of Uponor of such information. In addition, the financial advisers
to the Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in
securities of Uponor, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase
such securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or
disapproved the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender
Offer, or passed any comment upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of
this release. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the
United States. 

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Tender Offer by a U.S. holder of Shares may
be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under
applicable U.S. state and local, as well as foreign and other, tax laws. Each
holder of Shares is urged to consult its independent professional adviser
immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Tender Offer. 

It may be difficult for Uponor's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws since the
Offeror and Uponor are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions and some or all of
their respective officers and directors may be residents of non-U.S.
jurisdictions. Uponor's shareholders may not be able to sue the Offeror or
Uponor or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for
violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel
the Offeror and Uponor and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to
a U.S. court's judgment. 

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical
facts, constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements
include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections, objectives,
targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance,
capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to
acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to
financial position, future operations and development, business strategy and
the trends in the industries and the political and legal environment and other
information that is not historical information. In some instances, they can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms
"believes," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their
negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature,
forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions,
forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be
achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Any
forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this
release. 

Disclaimer

UBS AG is authorized and regulated by the Financial Market Supervisory
Authority in Switzerland. It is authorized by the Prudential Regulation
Authority and subject to regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority and
limited regulation by the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United
Kingdom. UBS AG is acting exclusively for the Offeror and no one else in
connection with the Tender Offer or the matters referred to in this document,
will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document)
as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to
anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its
clients or for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any other
transaction or arrangement referred to in this document. 

SEB, which is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory
Authority (Finansinspektionen) in cooperation with the FIN-FSA, is acting as
local financial adviser to the Offeror and no one else in connection with the
Tender Offer and as arranger in relation to the Tender Offer, will not regard
any other person than the Offeror as its client in relation to the Tender Offer
and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing
protection afforded to clients of SEB or for providing advice in relation to
the Tender Offer. 

Nordea Bank Abp, which is under the supervision of the European Central Bank
together with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, is acting as
financial adviser to Uponor and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer
and the matters set out in this announcement. Neither Nordea Bank Abp nor its
affiliates will regard any other person as its client in relation to the Tender
Offer and the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible
to anyone other than Uponor for providing the protection afforded to clients of
Nordea Bank Abp, nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or
the other matters referred to in this announcement. 

Goldman Sachs International, which is authorized in the United Kingdom by the
Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct
Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting as financial
adviser to Uponor and no-one else in connection with this announcement. Neither
Goldman Sachs International nor its affiliates, nor their respective partners,
directors, officers, employees or agents are responsible to anyone other than
Uponor for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs
International or for providing advice in connection with any matters referred
to in this announcement.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1155959
Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.