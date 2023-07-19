Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Face Recognition feature as an annual subscription add-on module for new and existing customers, offering an efficient method to automatically detect and tag individuals within images - enabling a streamlined search process, and deeper protection against asset misuse.

MediaValet's Face Recognition feature natively leverages Microsoft's advanced AI technology to enhance its customers' Digital Asset Management (DAM) experience. Once a user has tagged an individual in an image, the Face Recognition feature ingests the data, trains an AI model and uses the model to tag all other images containing that individual within their library, as well as in future uploads.





This feature is critical to customers with large-scale image libraries, as it allows them to:

Simplify and automate the individual tagging process, which would otherwise be a manual and time-intensive task for administrators;

Enable users to easily and quickly find assets that contain specific individuals, streamlining the image discovery and selection process; and

Enhance security measures, enabling administrators to better manage access controls and usage rights for images containing individuals.

Over the past five years, MediaValet has released a full suite of AI features using its Cognitive Metadata Framework. This Framework, developed by MediaValet, ensures that AI is implemented in a way that enhances organizations' DAMs, without causing disruptions to its core metadata. Specific features include isolating AI-generated tags from human-generated metadata; enabling users to choose whether or not to search using AI tags; and allowing high-confidence AI tags to be converted into core metadata. This approach has enabled MediaValet to bring high-value AI features, such as Audio/Video Intelligence and Face Recognition, to the market in a way that better drives productivity for customers and differentiates it from alternative options.

"We've invested heavily in building an industry-leading AI suite that drives immense value for our customers," Rob Chase, President & CEO of MediaValet, shared. "We're thrilled to launch our latest AI offering, Face Recognition, to help our customers further unlock additional efficiency gains with their DAM. With a full suite of AI capabilities at their fingertips - including face recognition; object, color and text recognition; video transcription and translation; and time-stamped video tags - our customers can use MediaValet to accomplish their best work yet. Customers are also able to leverage our AI suite to curate asset collections and share them with Gen-AI tools in a secure and rights-protected manner to unlock further efficiency gains in their creative process - a feature that, like Face Recognition, we expect to integrate natively into our DAM in the future as we continue to develop our AI suite of services."

MediaValet is committed to ethical implementation of this technology, and to incorporating strong safeguards, transparent policies, and individual rights protection. We have designed our solution to provide customers robust protection of assets, data, and information, and have aligned with Microsoft's responsible AI practices, covering safety, accountability, privacy, security and more.

"Face Recognition technology plays an indispensable role in empowering organizations to manage their large libraries more efficiently, but it's critical to implement this technology in a way that's ethical and protects our customers," explained Jean Lozano, CTO of MediaValet. "We will continue to build our AI capabilities using the same responsible AI principles operationalized by Microsoft to unlock new capabilities for DAM users while retaining our commitment to privacy and customer trust."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

