

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $327.1 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $391.5 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $327.1 Mln. vs. $391.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.77 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

