Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023
WKN: A2H48J | ISIN: SE0009973563 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XP
Frankfurt
19.07.23
09:15 Uhr
2,640 Euro
-0,070
-2,58 %
GlobeNewswire
19.07.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New equity right for trading, Xspray Pharma AB (92/23)

Correction refers to the terms and subscription periods.
At the request of Xspray Pharma AB (publ), Xspray Pharma AB (publ) equity
rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 20 July 2023. 

Security name: XSPRAY TO5 
----------------------------
Short name:   XSPRAY TO5 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020353548
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298552   
----------------------------



Terms:  One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new   
      share in Xspray Pharma AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising 
      the warrant has been set to SEK 40.00 per share.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip November 16, 2023 - November 30, 2023                 
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   November 28, 2023                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

At the request of Xspray Pharma AB (publ), Xspray Pharma AB (publ) equity
rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 20 July 2023. 

Security name: XSPRAY TO6 
----------------------------
Short name:   XSPRAY TO6 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020353555
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298553   
----------------------------



Terms:  One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new   
      share in Xspray Pharma AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising 
      the warrant has been set to SEK 40.00 per share.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip April 18, 2024 - May 2, 2024                     
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   April 29, 2024                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00
