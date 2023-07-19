Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New equity right for trading, Xspray Pharma AB (92/23)

Correction refers to the terms and subscription periods. At the request of Xspray Pharma AB (publ), Xspray Pharma AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 20 July 2023. Security name: XSPRAY TO5 ---------------------------- Short name: XSPRAY TO5 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020353548 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 298552 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Xspray Pharma AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 40.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip November 16, 2023 - November 30, 2023 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 28, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 Nasdaq Stockholm AB At the request of Xspray Pharma AB (publ), Xspray Pharma AB (publ) equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 20 July 2023. Security name: XSPRAY TO6 ---------------------------- Short name: XSPRAY TO6 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020353555 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 298553 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) equity right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Xspray Pharma AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 40.00 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip April 18, 2024 - May 2, 2024 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 29, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00