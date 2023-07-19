Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2023 | 14:02
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QRX Digital: Not All Flavored Disposable Vape Tied to Youth Use, Study Finds

Data shows use of top-selling BIDI® Sticks virtually nonexistent among 13-to-20-year-olds

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Independent research undertaken by one of the world's leading behavioral science research centers finds that underage use of the BIDI® Stick line of disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) is extremely low. And while youth vaping is rightfully a concern among health officials and the public at large, the center's newly published study of 13-to-20-year-olds revealed that the BIDI® Stick range of disposable ENDS is not implicated in the recent growth in the use of disposable e-cigarettes by U.S. youth.

BIDI Sticks

BIDI Sticks
BIDI Stick has been a top-selling electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) for the past three years, according to Nielsen data.

The research study, funded by the Glasgow, Scotland-based Centre for Substance Use Research (CSUR), was administered in the United States to 1,215 youth aged 13 to 17 years and 1,125 young adults aged 18 to 20 years in June 2022. Published on July 5, 2023, in the Harm Reduction Journal, the peer-reviewed study found that less than 1% of 13-to-17-year-olds had ever tried a BIDI® Stick. Amongst those aged 18 to 20 years, 3.9% had ever tried a BIDI® Stick ENDS but only 0.6% reported currently using one. Researchers based their study on a probability-based sample of U.S. youth and young adults, enabling the findings of this Institutional Review Board or IRB-reviewed research to be applied to the wider youth and underage young adult population in the United States.

"These findings corroborate our efforts and commitment to discouraging youth vaping, and specifically our efforts at eliminating access and appeal," said Niraj Patel, founder and CEO of Bidi Vapor, LLC, Melbourne, Fla. "While we are one of the top-selling disposable manufacturers in the U.S., according to Nielsen data, the percent of minors and young adults using our products is virtually zero."

One of Bidi Vapor's major decisions regarding youth was to not sell its products online, direct to consumers. Officials believe online "stores" are the single most popular method minors use to gain access to vape devices. Other Bidi Vapor prevention strategies include nondescript flavor names, neutral packaging, a formulation appealing to adult smokers, limited use of social media, contractual commitments from retailers for strong age-verification practices and in-store audits to check for compliance.

Currently, all of Bidi Vapor's 11 flavored BIDI® Stick ENDS devices are in scientific review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While the company did receive marketing denial orders (MDOs) for its non-tobacco flavored product applications in September 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit set aside the MDOs in August 2022 for being arbitrary and capricious, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. As a result, Bidi Vapor can still market and sell its products during the application review period, subject to FDA enforcement discretion.

Bidi Vapor officials are committed to independent research on the use of their products.

Visit www.bidivapor.com.

Contact Information

Angel Abcede
Press Manager
angel@kaivalmarketingservices.com
(773) 459-6775

SOURCE: Bidi Vapor, LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/768863/Not-All-Flavored-Disposable-Vape-Tied-to-Youth-Use-Study-Finds

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.