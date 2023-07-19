Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTC Pink: DGTHF) (or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. has secured a new Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) subscription licensing agreement from a large national based mortgage lending company in the USA. This client serves over 40 states with a range of financial products, has over $6 billion in annual lending volume, and is a new Engagement Labs key account.

This new annual PaaS licensing subscription contract is valued in excess of $200,000 and is focused on providing the client with regular comprehensive benchmark reports on the effectiveness of its brand and marketing initiatives in contrast to key competitors. The description of services includes regular monthly tracking to measure performance on KPIs (key-performance-indicators) and marketing effectiveness via TotalSocial®'s proprietary methodologies on scoring a) awareness, b) purchase intent and c) sector relevance. The goal is to create a report and go-forward national and local strategy.

Monthly research reports will present relevant primary research data that includes: demographics and customer profiling to create customer / potential customer / non-customer segment, volume of offline word of mouth, Marketing activation awareness, attributes that consumers perceive as most important (i.e. trustworthiness, closing costs/fees, customer service, marketing messages), preferred types of media usage and key comparisons to previous metrics to be used to maximize attribution of future marketing efforts.

Primary insights are the incremental and additive impact of brand awareness (and favorability), online buzz volume, sentiment and content/topics of what people talk about online and insights from marketing performance, customer analysis and KPI measurement to develop strategy and recommendations to help this client increase sales conversion rates.

"We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with this national leader in the real estate lending category. This annual subscription demonstrates the power of the TotalSocial platform in providing clients with a comprehensive understanding of consumer conversations and insights about enhanced engagement and dialogue," said Steven Brown, Chief Commercial Officer of DGTL Holdings Inc.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® data-analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics.

-

For more information on DGTL Holdings Inc. please contact:

DGTL Holdings Inc.

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

-

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an incubator and accelerator of digital media software platforms and complimentary managed services. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating commercialized B2B enterprise level PaaS (platform-as-a service) companies with a focus in social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTC exchange as "DGTHF". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

Engagement Labs / TotalSocial®

Wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs Inc operates flagship platform-as-a-service TotalSocial® - a leading social intelligence provider for Fortune 500 brands and companies. TotalSocial® tracks and measures the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. TotalSocial® has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry, and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for its F500 level clients. TotalSocial® is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics, and distribution-platform. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-analytics.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. All currencies quoted in Canadian dollars.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174025