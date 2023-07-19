Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.07.2023
Sondermeldung 19.7.2023: %%% Ad-hoc! Gelegenheit nicht verpassen
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Azelio AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (390/23)

Today, July 19, 2023, Azelio AB issued a press release with information that
the Gothenburg District Court had declared the company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.6 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares of Azelio AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market with immediate
effect. 

The trading in the shares is halted and will not be resumed.

Short name:   AZELIO   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0011973940
----------------------------
Order book ID: 164690   
----------------------------

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
