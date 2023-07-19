GTT Annual ESG Report Details Progress and Continued Commitment to Sustainability

Company reports on key milestones one year after establishing formal environmental, social and governance function - sets net-zero goal by 2035 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

MCLEAN, Va., July 19, 2023., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, today released its second annual report on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) activities. The report covers GTT's actions to further integrate ESG throughout its business, minimize climate-related impact and risk, and strengthen stakeholder engagement, among other areas and priorities to support its mission and long-term corporate strategy.



GTT CEO Ernie Ortega highlights the company's commitment to ESG as part of its overall business transformation strategy of the past year. "We are passionate about supporting people - and it is that passion that drives our commitment to environmental, social and governance progress across our organization. Not only have we transformed our business, but we have worked to enhance ways that we deliver value to all stakeholders."

Based on this objective, GTT reported substantial milestones over the past year, including:

Establishing a net-zero goal by 2035 for the company's Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Performing a materiality assessment to determine those areas most important to the business and stakeholders to inform ESG actions and priorities.

Conducting a climate risk and opportunities analysis in line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework.

Formalizing an Operational Risk Committee to identify areas of risk to the business and develop effective strategies to monitor and manage those risks across topics including cybersecurity and climate change.

In addition, GTT launched an ESG training module for employees to educate and empower its workforce to support the company in driving positive change.

"At GTT, we recognize the importance of ESG and how our commitment to sustainability is essential to our customer-first service experience, operational excellence and continuous improvement," said Marna Fox, GTT's Global ESG Program Lead. "We have demonstrated progress since establishing our ESG function a year ago and look forward to delivering on our sustainability commitments while continuing to support our customers and other stakeholders in their ESG journeys in the years to come."

To read the full ESG report, click here, and visit our ESG hubfor more information.

