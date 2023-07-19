Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 19

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 18 July 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum Income Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 236.99 233.85 NAV with debt at fair value 242.47 239.33

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

19 July 2023