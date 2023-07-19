Reveal Lasers LLC Announces Acquisition of AgeJET Advanced Plasma Skin Therapy Device

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Reveal Lasers LLC, a subsidiary of Reveal Lasers LTD, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of the AgeJET Advanced Plasma Skin Therapy device through a strategic merger with NEOconcepts LLC. This strategic acquisition marks an important milestone for Reveal Lasers LLC as it expands its presence in the rapidly growing market of plasma skin resurfacing.





AgeJET - Before & After

Post 1 Treatment

The AgeJET Advanced Plasma Skin Therapy Device is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and exceptional results in non-invasive skin rejuvenation. By harnessing the power of plasma energy, the device offers a highly effective solution for addressing various skin concerns, including wrinkles, pigmentation, and texture irregularities. This acquisition enables Reveal Lasers LLC to enhance its product portfolio and provide advanced treatment options to its valued customers.

Chris Chambers, Chief Commercial Officer of Reveal Lasers LLC, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to add the AgeJET Plasma device to our range of innovative aesthetic solutions. This strategic move allows us to enter a new treatment market and further solidify our position as a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies in the cosmetic industry. The AgeJET device will undoubtedly empower our customers to achieve remarkable results in plasma skin resurfacing, fulfilling their diverse needs."

Reveal Lasers LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reveal Lasers LTD, a globally recognized leader in the development of minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures, medical treatments, and aesthetic solutions. With over 50 years of collective industry experience, Reveal Lasers LTD is committed to delivering uncompromising quality, exceptional return on investment, and comprehensive customer satisfaction. The company's expertise lies in the development of energy-based Laser, Radiofrequency (RF), and Intense Pulse Light (IPL) technologies.

"Partnering with Reveal Lasers will allow AgeJET to continue its momentum of market penetration in the U.S. Reveal has an outstanding leadership and sales team with a reputation for customer support and clinical education, which is exactly what is needed for a device like this," said Matthew Brulport, President and CEO of NEOconcepts.

As part of Reveal Lasers LLC's commitment to its partners, the company provides a comprehensive support system for product implementation, marketing, and more. The acquisition of the AgeJET Advanced Plasma Skin Therapy Device further strengthens Reveal Lasers LLC's dedication to offering its customers state-of-the-art solutions backed by exceptional service.

Contact Information

Joshua Smith

VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers

josh.smith@reveallasers.com

(310)447-4525

