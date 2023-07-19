Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Supports Every Can Counts

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Preserving the environment and our oceans for future generations requires action today; that's why we are committed to supporting organizations like Every Can Counts (ECC) in its ongoing efforts to combat landfill waste and minimize carbon footprints by successfully recapturing infinitely recyclable used beverage cans (UBCs).

To bring awareness to the positive impacts of recycling, ECC has just executed its third International Recycling Tour, an inspiring event hosted across numerous European and Brazilian cities in which ambassadors collect UBCs directly from consumers in parks and busy urban areas. Amid this year's event, Veronique Curulla, Marketing and Business Development Director in Crown's European Division and board member of the Every Can Counts Executive Committee, shares her perspective on the value ECC brings to industry sustainability initiatives and the importance of recycling.

As we celebrate WorldEnvironmentDay today and look ahead to WorldOceansDay later this week, we encourage all of our followers to continue the momentum ECC has created with its widespread recycling attention and to keepthecyclegoing with the world's most sustainable beverage packaging.

