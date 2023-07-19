ME2C Pleased with Market Reaction to Date to the Company's Environmental Focused Technologies

Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that it has signed an amendment to its contract with Independent Trading Group, Inc. ("ITG") for ITG's market making services. To further assist in facilitating liquidity and stability for the Company's listed shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company has amended the monthly service fee for ITG's market making services from $5,000 to $15,000 CAD. Trading of the Company's shares on the TSX-V began on July 10, 2023. The original agreement with ITG was previously announced on July 11, 2023, and covers an initial three-month period with automatic monthly extensions thereafter.

"We are pleased with the early positive reaction that our new listing has attracted among Canadian investors, as well as U.S. and other foreign investors who may have had difficulty in trading our shares on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S.," stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. "The increase in our market maker services fees will promote ITG's ability to facilitate adequate liquidity of our TSX-V listed stock in support of investor trading interest, which are expected to continue as we work to execute strategic efforts in new environmental technologies and expanded markets moving into the last several months of 2023."

The Company's common stock also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States. For U.S. shareholder interested in trading stocks on the TSX-V, the Company has posted a guide prepared by the TSX-V, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) by U.S. retail investors to Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange-listed issuers, found on the Company's website here: https://ir.me2cenvironmental.com/investor-update.

ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation for its services. ITG and ME2C Environmental are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the agreement for ITG's services, to the knowledge of the Company, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the ability to satisfy continued listing requirements on the TSX-V; the loss of major customers; dependence on availability and retention of key suppliers; changes, or lack of changes, in environmental regulations; risks related to advancements in technologies; lack of diversification in the Company's business; risks related to intellectual property, including the ability to protect intellectual property and the success of the ongoing patent litigation; competition risks; changes in demand for coal as a fuel source for electricity production; ability to retain key personnel; business interruptions as a result of COVID-19; absence of a liquid public market for our common stock; share price volatility; and, the potential that dividends may never be declared. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. ME2C Environmental does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in ME2C Environmental's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ME2C Environmental Contact:

Stacey Hyatt

Corporate Communications

ME2C Environmental

Main: 614-505-6115 x-1001

Direct: 404-226-4217

shyatt@me2cenvironmental.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jessica Butt

IR Representative

Adelaide Capital

Direct: 416-844-6202

jessica@adcap.ca

