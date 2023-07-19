Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Celebrates 42West's Commanding Representation of 13 Clients at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, congratulates its subsidiary, the entertainment PR powerhouse 42West's dedicated fandom and franchise-focused division, BHI, on representing an all-time high of 13 clients at San Diego Comic-Con, the largest U.S.-based multi-genre pop culture event, which runs this week from Thursday through Sunday. Last year's event was attended by more than 135,000 fans.

"I couldn't be more proud of Shawna Lynch, Jonah Keel and the BHI team," states Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd. "Their expertise in managing communications for the largest of franchises, and their omni-presence year-round at all of the major fan conventions, speaks to their market-leading position as a strategic partner for brands that want to harness the power of pop culture."

From Funko to Loungefly, Gala Games to Mattel, the team will manage multiple highly-sought-after events and limited-edition consumer products, delivering strategic brand and editorial narratives in collectibles, video games, publishing and film/television.

About 42West

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West has four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and BHI, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies and television shows as well as countless actors, filmmakers, recording artists, personalities and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates-looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

