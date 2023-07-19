Scotty's Everyday LLC: Scotty's Everyday Makes It Easy to Enjoy Brownies Again With Its NEW Fudge Brownie Mix

DELTONA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Scotty's Everyday continues its mission of getting people back to the kitchen to create and enjoy their favorite foods regardless of their health goals, ingredient restrictions, and time constraints. The latest launch in Scotty's line of innovative foods is a new Keto Fudge Brownie Mix.

Scotty's Everyday Keto Fudge Brownie Mix

With each ingredient carefully considered, this baking mix results in delicious, old-fashioned fudgy brownies that are quick and easy to prepare. But unlike other brownies, these are also low in net carbs, gluten-free, high in fiber, diabetic-friendly, and made without nut flours.

The founder behind the brand, longtime food scientist, nutrition expert and pastry chef Scotty Sturgill, notes the growing body of research on the mental benefits of baking for yourself and your loved ones.

"The emotional benefits of baking and cooking are real," he says. "But who has the time? Now, people with busy lives and dietary restrictions can make all of their favorite chocolate desserts and actually eat them, too."

Though all of Scotty's mixes are intentionally easy to make, health-conscious eaters in Scotty's community have also been using them as a base for a wide range of other low-carb recipes. These recipes are shared online on the Scotty's Everyday website and on its Instagram page (@scottyseveryday).

The new Keto Fudge Brownie Mix can be used for countless other baked goods, from chocolate banana bread to keto Baked Alaska.

About Scotty's Everyday

Scotty's Everyday is all about healthy foods that will get you cooking even if you thought your day - and dietary goals - were too demanding.

With everyday convenience baked in, Scotty's offers nostalgic and nutritious pantry essentials, baking mixes, and other easy solutions so you can unleash your creativity without worrying about your health objectives.

Whether you lean keto, low-carb, gluten-free, high-protein, high-fiber or reduced-sugar, Scotty's makes it quick and delicious to cook every day.

