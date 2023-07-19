Braintrust Tutors Raises Multimillion-Dollar Seed Round to Accelerate Growth

Investment further fuels Braintrust's rapid growth, increasing its capacity to reach more students and accelerating development of its expanding technology platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Braintrust Tutors, the most comprehensive high-dosage, evidence-based tutoring platform for K-12 students, is pleased to announce that it has closed on a $2.5 million seed funding round, led by prominent investors Scott Sandell, John Chambers, and LAUNCH and The Syndicate led by Jason Calacanis. The investment will further fuel Braintrust's rapid growth, enabling the company to enhance its state-of-the-art platform, expand its nationwide network of certified teachers and learning specialists, and reach more students.

Braintrust partners with schools and districts nationwide to create high-impact tutoring interventions that greatly accelerate academic outcomes for vulnerable students. The company has garnered significant nationwide demand for its Braintrust Reading Program©, an innovative approach to teaching the most vulnerable students how to read. Combining a meticulously crafted curriculum based on decades of research and the science of reading with deeply creative, gamified lesson plans and a powerful technology platform, the Braintrust Reading Program© makes it dramatically easier and more engaging for teachers to teach and students to learn.

"We are thrilled to have access to such a formidable list of high-profile investors, each with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of scaling disruptive technology businesses," said Jen Mendelsohn, Co-Founder and CBO of Braintrust Tutors. "Their guidance and support will be invaluable in propelling us to new heights."

"Braintrust's unique solutions are the gold standard for schools and districts seeking effective, high-dosage academic interventions," said Mike Savino, President at LAUNCH. "We see a generational opportunity for Braintrust to substantially close equity gaps for the millions of at-risk students who struggle to achieve proficiency with foundational reading and math skills."

About Braintrust Tutors

Founded by parents and teachers, Braintrust Tutors is bringing a new vision to the tutoring marketplace. Its personalized learning programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner to accelerate learning for every student, delivered by its team of expertly trained, certified teachers and learning specialists. Braintrust is a progressive and inclusive platform designed to address the vast majority of students neglected by the one-size-fits-all tutoring model, including the 1-in-5 who have learning differences, the 2-in-3 who lack proficiency with reading and math, and the countless others who are grappling with pandemic-related learning loss. For more information, visit http://www.braintrusttutors.com and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

