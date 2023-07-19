Agile Therapeutics, Inc.: This Reproductive Health Company's Weekly Contraceptive Patch Can Reach Millions of Women Thanks to a Partnership With Afaxys

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AGRX) partnership with Afaxys Pharma is expected to play a key role in propelling the women's healthcare company toward its $25-$30 million net annual revenue target for 2023. The companies teamed up last year to make Twirla® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, Agile's low-dose contraceptive patch available to the more than 15,000 health centers that Afaxys serves.

Community And Public Health Centers Deliver Essential Care To 30 Million Americans

About 30 million patients rely on public or community health centers each year. The publicly-owned or nonprofit clinics provide comprehensive primary care regardless of income or insurance status, offering tiered pricing based on income level. In areas where reproductive healthcare services are under threat, they've been an indispensable resource for women who otherwise wouldn't have access to care.

Afaxys serves these health centers by negotiating discounted prices on essential reproductive and sexual health products, including contraceptives. That way, these providers can deliver affordable care to the patients who need it most.

Its subsidiary, Afaxys Pharma, is a leading provider of oral and emergency contraceptives to U.S. clinics, delivering a broad portfolio of both branded and generic contraceptives to over 15,000 health centers nationwide, including Planned Parenthood's network .

Agile-Afaxys Partnership Is An Opportunity To Promote Twirla And Bring More Contraceptive Choices To Women

The partnership with Afaxys has already helped Agile set a single-quarter record in non-retail demand for Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal systems in its first quarter, with 14,460 cycles sold through that channel. That represents a 20% growth in non-retail demand in the first quarter alone. Non-retail factory sales were also up 15% for the quarter thanks to Afaxys' efforts to bring Twirla into the Planned Parenthood network, including the conversion of Planned Parenthood accounts in California.

The weekly contraceptive patch is made with a soft, flexible fabric that women can apply directly to their skin. Instead of needing to take a pill every day, Twirla users need to swap out the patch once a week for three weeks and not wear a patch on the fourth week. At 30 micrograms of estrogen daily, it's also the lowest dose transdermal contraceptive on the market. This makes it a potentially valuable option for women who may be concerned about estrogen exposure.

Through the Afaxys partnership and Agile's other partners in the retail side of its business, this once-weekly, low-dose option is increasingly available to more and more women across the United States.

Featured photo by Mart Production on Pexels .

Contact:

Matt Riley- Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769000/This-Reproductive-Health-Companys-Weekly-Contraceptive-Patch-Can-Reach-Millions-of-Women-Thanks-to-a-Partnership-With-Afaxys