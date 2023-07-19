Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Files Application To Create Bitcoin ETF With Fidelity And Coinbase

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is taking proactive steps to bring Bitcoin to the mass investing public by refiling an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Cboe's collaborative effort with asset manager Fidelity National Financial aims to provide a regulated and accessible investment vehicle for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

To address regulatory concerns and promote market integrity, Cboe has partnered with Coinbase, a renowned global cryptocurrency exchange. By leveraging Coinbase's expertise and resources, Cboe aims to prevent market manipulation and establish robust surveillance-sharing agreements to ensure the transparency and integrity of the Bitcoin market.

Recognizing the importance of clear and comprehensive filings, Cboe has taken note of the SEC's feedback on their initial application, which raised concerns about insufficient details regarding surveillance-sharing agreements. Cboe's promise to engage in appropriate market surveillance is a step toward meeting the SEC's regulatory goals and protecting the investing public.

While the SEC has taken a cautious stance toward cryptocurrencies, it is essential to highlight the positive steps taken by industry players like Cboe and their partners to change this perception. Cboe's current expedition into the development of crypto-friendly trading instruments has been met with a wave of enthusiasm and willing aid from major market operators.

Cboe has not only established surveillance-sharing agreements with Coinbase but also refiled their listing applications for Bitcoin ETFs by WisdomTree, VanEck, and a joint effort by Invesco and Galaxy. These actions reflect a concerted effort by Cboe and its partners to meet the SEC's requirements and bring about the desired mass acceptance of Bitcoin investments. The ultimate goal is to produce a product that grants the public a method to easily adopt crypto assets (via stock market proxies like an ETF) while ensuring a clear regulatory landscape that protects investors and helps governments spot any transgressions.

Although there have been regulatory challenges in the crypto industry, recent developments have shown positive signs. The filings for Bitcoin ETFs by industry giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity have had a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin, leading to a surge of over 20% since June 15 and more than 85% since January 1, reaching one-year highs. This upward price movement indicates the market's resilience, suggesting that investors may remain optimistic about the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Cboe's commitment to pushing forward with Bitcoin ETFs signals a broader vision to democratize cryptocurrency investments and offer greater opportunities for mainstream investors. By collaborating with trusted industry partners like Fidelity and Coinbase, Cboe aims to build confidence among investors and regulators alike, paving the way for the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class.

By embracing regulatory feedback, fostering partnerships, and promoting transparency, Cboe is driving innovation and paving the way for a more inclusive and regulated cryptocurrency investment landscape. The industry's continued efforts to address concerns and provide accessible investment options will undoubtedly shape the future of cryptocurrencies and their integration into mainstream finance.

