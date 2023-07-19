PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds Jack & Annie's as Ecommerce Fulfillment Partner

Fast-growing jackfruit-based food company now part of the growing PlantX family

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Jack & Annie's to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions.

Colorado-based Jack & Annie's makes delicious whole-food meat alternatives using jackfruit as the base. One of the most underutilized and sustainable crops, jackfruit has a meaty consistency that results in food with both great flavor and texture, packed with nutrients, protein and fiber. Jack & Annie's lineup of frozen meat alternatives includes crispy tenders, chicken patties, buffalo patties, nuggets, meatballs, buffalo wings, breakfast sausage links, and breakfast sausage patties.

Through the partnership, Jack & Annie's plans to integrate PlantX directly with its product pages, and to direct customers to a dedicated Jack & Annie's storefront on the PlantX website here .

"Jack & Annie's is an inspirational brand and welcome addition to our platform," commented Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO. "Not only does Jack & Annie's make some of the most real, best tasting and nutritious plant-based food around, but it is doing this with admirable climate-friendly credentials by harnessing one of the most underutilized crops - jackfruit. Annie Ryu and team offer a lesson in sustainability for us all."

"Jack & Annie's is on a mission to deliver real food with real benefits," commented Jack & Annie's founder and CEO Annie Ryu. "We have chosen jackfruit as our critical first ingredient, and now we have chosen PlantX as one of our key ecommerce fulfillment partners for their unique capabilities to enable a seamless buying experience for our customers."

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

Connect with PlantX: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram ?| YouTube | TikTok

About Jack & Annie's

Jack & Annie's, made by The Jackfruit Company , is on a mission to create real, delicious foods that feature jackfruit, an underutilized crop that is one of the world's most sustainable and regenerative plants, as the primary ingredient. Jack & Annie's plant-based offerings are more than just a delicious alternative to meat, they are also naturally nutrient-dense, high in fiber and protein, and lower in calories, and have a simpler ingredient panel than other meatless products. From crispy jack nuggets to savory jack sausage patties, the Jack & Annie's portfolio offers foods that are satisfying for meat eaters and plant-based eaters alike. Bite-by-bite, Jack & Annie's is building a better planet, supporting farming communities in India by preventing jackfruit from going to waste, operating the largest global jackfruit supply chain, and providing over 1,700 farming families with 10-40% of their income.

Connect with Jack & Annie's: Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter ?| Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: PlantX Life Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768887/PlantX-Adds-Jack-Annies-as-Ecommerce-Fulfillment-Partner