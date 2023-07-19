The world's only primary research paper on gig-based customer experience (GigCX) presents a comprehensive overview of the current state and views on GigCX in the global CX industry

Gig customer experience (GigCX) platform Limitless today released its fourth-annual GigCX report, GigCX Levels Up. Produced by Limitless in partnership with Genesys and Execs In The Know, the report features contributions from customer experience (CX) leaders across several industries, including tech, retail, e-commerce, and marketplaces.

The 2023 report features the results of Limitless' annual GigCX survey, with headline data taken from over 400 CX leaders from the U.S. and U.K., and over 600 GigCX Experts across 34 countries in six continents, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Brazil, Australia, Indonesia, India, South Africa, France and Germany. The report also features a foreword from Dr. Natalie Petouhoff, Wall Street Journal best-selling author of Empathy in Action and strategist in AI, CX and employee experience (EX). In addition, the report dives into new technologies, including the use of Generative AI in customer service.

Headline data from the survey reveals that CX leaders feel digital customer support is the top challenge (43%) in 2023 to provide high-quality customer experiences up from 15% in 2022. The survey also found that 83% of customer service managers have already added or plan to add GigCX talent to CX operations within the next two years. This is a significant increase from 2022, where the figure stood at 72%.

"This year's results show that GigCX is a solution that organizations need today," said Megan Neale, Limitless CIO and Co-founder. "We are witnessing this play out in the market as more and more firms add GigCX into their customer service operations. We see growth continuing, especially now that we've released Secure Access capabilities on the Limitless GigCX Platform, which enables Experts to do anything contact center agents can resolving 100% of customers' service needs. We are excited by this development and look forward to experiencing many more years of GigCX growth in the market."

