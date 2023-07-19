Aimed Alliance: New Resources Support Individuals with Rare Endocrine Disorders

English and Spanish materials include information on rare endocrine disorders, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and health insurance appeals.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / The not-for-profit Aimed Alliance has produced and published new resources to help consumers with rare endocrine disorders navigate the diagnosis, treatment, and health insurance coverage and appeals processes. The new publication titled Rare Endocrine Disorder Patients: Know Your Rights was developed in partnership with the HypoPARAthyroidism Association. The resource is available in English and Spanish.

An endocrine disorder affects the endocrine system, which is a network of glands that produce and release various hormones. Hormones regulate many important bodily functions, including metabolism (digestion, blood circulation, body temperature), sexual function, reproduction, and mood. HypoPARAthyroidism is a rare endocrine disorder that causes lower than normal levels of calcium in the blood due to insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone.

Aimed Alliance's new brochure provides an overview of rare endocrine disorder diagnosis and treatments. In addition, the resource provides examples of health insurers' benefit utilization practices that can delay consumers' ability to access their medications, as well as ways consumers can exercise their rights and appeal adverse coverage determinations.

"As a patient with a rare disease, living with daily symptoms can be a life-changing struggle," Michele Rayes, Vice-Chairwoman of the HypoPARAthyroidism Association, said. "Navigating through medical expenses and insurance can add to the frustration and become an additional burden. Helping to develop tools such as these advances our mission to improve the lives of people impacted by hypoPARAthyroidism through education, support, research, and advocacy."

Various Know Your Rights consumer resources are available for free on Aimed Alliance's CoverageRights.org website. Direct links to the English and Spanish versions of the new resources for individuals with rare endocrine disorders are below:

Rare Endocrine Disorder Patients: Know Your Rights -- English + Espanol

About Aimed Alliance

Established in 2013 and based in Washington, DC, Aimed Alliance is a not-for-profit health policy organization that works to protect and enhance the rights of health care consumers and providers. For more information on Aimed Alliance and its initiatives, go to aimedalliance.org and follow @aimedalliance on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the HypoPARAthyroidism Association

Founded in 1998, the HypoPARAthyroidism Association is a volunteer-led, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by hypoPARAthyroidism through education, support, research, and advocacy. For more information, visit hypopara.org.

