Full Conference Agenda Out Now

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Resourcing Tomorrow, taking place in London from November 28th to 30th has just launched the 2023 programme, dedicated to accelerating the energy transition and addressing the challenges of moving towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Click here to download the full agenda.

Miners face complex supply issues as they strive to produce the metals necessary for electric cars, wind turbines, and other new energy technologies. With an estimated 3 billion tonnes of materials required annually and an investment of around US$9.2 trillion per year, the mining industry must find innovative ways to achieve net zero by 2050.

At Resourcing Tomorrow, experts from across the mining industry will come together to provide key insight into the path towards a greener future. The conference features three simultaneous streams covering the entire mining value chain, offering insightful discussions, inspiring keynote presentations, and actionable takeaways.

The Resourcing Tomorrow Theatre will explore topics such as the energy transition, decarbonization, the circular economy, ESG risks, critical minerals, and environmental resilience. The Reimagining Mining Theatre will focus on AI, automation, machine learning, digitalization, mineral processing, and plant optimization. The Mines and Money Investment Theatre will feature 100+ junior mining companies, presenting up-to-date information on their activities and investment potential.

Some of the highlights include:

A keynote address on digital transformation and AI-driven optimization across the mining supply chain with Greg Brouwer, General Manager, Technology & Innovation, Teck Resources.

An in-depth conversation on geopolitical trends, deglobalisation and what this means for the future of mining, as well as how gold may play a role in any global monetary reset with renowned Canadian businessman, Frank Giustra and Rio Tinto's Chairman, Dominic Barton.

A discussion on ESG, supply chains of the future and the social license to operate with René Aguilar, Vice President of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Antofagasta and Bill Cobb, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Freeport McMoRan.

A review of what can be done to accelerate the timelines between exploration discovery and production with Sonia Scarselli, Vice President BHP Xplor Program, BHP.

"Resourcing Tomorrow is committed to delivering a forward-thinking agenda, setting the scene for high-level discussions on industry challenges and opportunities. We eagerly await reconnecting in person, fostering collaboration, learning, and debates. Join us as we shape a path of excellence together," - Alex Grose, Managing Director, Resourcing Tomorrow & Mines and Money.

Resourcing Tomorrow represents an unparalleled opportunity for all organisations seeking engagement with mining, energy and resources. Bringing together 2000+ key players from mining and energy companies, investors, brokers and exchanges, educators, government, regulators, suppliers and operators from around the world to benefit from insightful content, to grow relationships and to do business.

For more information, go to resourcingtomorrow.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174053