London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - The Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards, the most celebrated awards in mining, energy and resources, will take place in London on the 30th of November. The event will bring together 500 industry leaders to commemorate the exceptional projects, people, collaborations, and partnerships of the year.

From exploration projects to tech innovations, industry deals and inspiring leaders & CEOs, these awards will recognise and reward excellence, providing attendees with a night of luxury and glittering entertainment.

The 2023 categories include Exploration Discovery of the Year, Mining Innovation of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, ESG Developer/Explorer of the Year, ESG Producer of the Year, and ESG Initiative of the Year. Additionally, there are categories such as Mining CEO of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Project of the Year Award. View all categories here.

The Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards ceremony guarantees an exceptional chance to enjoy a magnificent evening filled with delicious cuisine, exceptional entertainment, and mingling with the most talented and accomplished individuals in the industry. Whether you plan to book a table to entertain your clients or secure seats for your team, the event is an ideal platform for networking.

Andrew Thake, Divisional Director, Resourcing Tomorrow, said, "It gives us great pleasure to host an event that recognizes the most exceptional individuals and projects of the year. We take immense pride in celebrating the remarkable achievements and contributions of our industry's finest. We look forward to welcoming the guests, speakers and judges this November."

The event will provide an opportunity for attendees to connect with the most influential people and businesses in the industry. Packages to sponsor the event are now available and interested parties can access them by clicking here.

Join us on 30th November as we recognize and celebrate the most honorable members, projects, and partnerships of the year. For more information and updates on the Resourcing Tomorrow Outstanding Achievement Awards 2023, please visit resourcingtomorrow.com.

