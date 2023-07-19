SYNLawn Pacific Northwest Now Offering Sustainable Artificial Turf

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / SYNLawn Pacific Northwest, a locally owned and operated business known as Vancouver Premier Contracting, announced it is now an exclusive distributor of SYNLawn, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of sustainable artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. The company is set to open a new design and retail center later this year in North Vancouver.





"We're thrilled to align our business with SYNLawn and join its strong network of distributors," said Adam Cottrell, owner and operator of SYNLawn Pacific Northwest. "As exclusive distributors, we'll be able to provide the highest-quality turf products available to our commercial and residential customers across British Columbia. Now, we're more than just a landscaping company. We are helping to build a greener future with SYNLawn's sustainable products."

The company started in the landscaping and construction industry more than a decade ago and has been installing artificial turf for the past eight years. It has installed over 500,00 square feet of turf for more than 100 residential and commercial installations. These design installation projects have included residential lawns, custom putting greens, pet-friendly turf spaces, court and sport surfacing, artificial green walls, playgrounds, roof tops, decks and patios.

"We're pleased to welcome SYNLawn Pacific Northwest to our global network of distributors," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "With Adam and his team's experience in landscaping construction combined with our premium products, we'll be able to provide commercial and residential clients in British Columbia with first-rate service and the greenest turf available on the market."

Learn more about the premium products and services offered by SYNLawn Pacific Northwest at synlawnpnw.ca. Call 778-989-0145 for a free consultation.

ABOUT SYNLawn®

SYNLawn® is celebrating 20 years of leading the industry as the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass and synthetic surfacing in North America. As part of the Sport Group Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands AstroTurf®, Rekortan®, APT® and Laykold®, delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of over 120 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, Georgia, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives, such as antimicrobials, to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 300,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 300,000 installations in the United States of America and over 20 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information, visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

