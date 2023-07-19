Tera Science Co.,Ltd: Tera Science Ventures into Korean Lithium Market, Hiring Lithium Expert and Discovering Lithium Salt Lake

Tera Science Explores New Horizons in Korean Lithium Market: Hiring Expert and Unearthing Salt Lake Potential

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / In a bold move, Tera Science, a renowned global pipe market leader, is entering the Korean Lithium Market. With 30 years of experience under its belt, the company aims to tap into the thriving secondary battery market, which is experiencing significant growth. However, concerns about stock manipulation and market overheating have also surfaced.

Tera Science recently underwent a significant transformation by changing its largest shareholder in early May. This strategic shift positions the company for a renaissance by diversifying its business operations. The company's new focus includes the manufacturing and sale of secondary battery materials, lithium production and sales, salt lake development and extraction, and mineral sales.

To spearhead these ventures, Tera Science has recruited Dr. Bong-chan Ban, a distinguished former professor at the State University of New York, Korea. Dr. Ban brings a wealth of expertise to the table, boasting 26 lithium-related patents, 92 published papers/patents, and 58 patents in the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) field. As the head of the business unit, he is currently conducting analyses on lithium reserves and other components found in the salt lakes near Aphaedo Island of Sinan-gun, Jeollanam-do in Korea.

Of notable interest is the Aphaedo Sea salt lake, which holds an astonishing lithium concentration nearly 90 times higher than that of ordinary seawater. Capitalizing on this discovery, Tera Science has established "Sinan Lithium' as a subsidiary dedicated to the development of the salt lake. The company has also secured the land of Aphaedo for this purpose.

Industry observers are closely monitoring Tera Science's foray into the market, as it strives to differentiate itself from counterfeit secondary battery and lithium companies lacking substantial operations or expertise. With its extensive experience and strategic moves, Tera Science aims to make a significant impact in the Korean Lithium Market.

