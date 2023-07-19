Nothing Technology: NOTHING PHONE (2) LAUNCHES IN THE MIDDLE EAST IN SPECTACULAR STYLE

Nothing Phone (2) will be now available across the GCC through dedicated retailers

LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing, launched yesterday its latest flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), in the GCC region. The highly anticipated second-generation smartphone was launched during an event hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where it marked a significant milestone in the company's commitment towards revolutionizing technology and making it fun again.

The launch event perfectly resonated with Nothing as a brand, blending together elements of functional aesthetics and symmetrical design. It also highlighted the innovations and advanced features of the newly launched, Nothing Phone (2), that will help cement the company's position as an industry leader. The event was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE, who joined Nothing's Co-founder, Akis Evangelidis on stage to highlight the UAE's important position as a tech and innovative hub regionally and globally, and its role on accelerating growth and promoting success stories.

Attendees, which included media representatives, industry experts and technology enthusiasts, were welcomed by Nothing's Co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, who took the stage to highlight the key features that makes the Nothing Phone (2) stand out from its competition. Guests were also treated to a range of truly immersive experiences, each akin to the potential of the Nothing Phone (2).

"The Middle East has always been a key market for us and with this launch we aim to cement Nothing presence in the region. We have a strong commitment to providing users with the innovation and excellence for an improved smartphone experience, and this launch signifies us bringing the commitment to the region. We have seen a lot of excitement for our products in the GCC and we feel confident that Phone (2) along with other product ranges will resonate strongly here," said Akis Evangelidis, Nothing's Co-founder.

He also commented on the recent Launch Edition drop: "We've seen a huge excitement for our Launch Edition that dropped on July 15th. The Exclusive Edition, was widely appreciated by customers, with over 350 people queuing from as early as 8AM to get their hands on it, with the stock being sold out within the first hour we opened the queues in Dubai"

The new flagship Nothing Phone (2) is made with more mindful usage, with its new Glyph Interface at the back, which encourage users to minimize screen interactions by accessing key information at a glance. It comes with a revamped Nothing OS 2.0, rooted in utility and designed to reduce distractions, while delivering a fast and smooth experience. It is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform that enables it to deliver Nothing's most premium smartphone experience to date. On the rear rests a powerful 50MP dual rear camera with advanced algorithms for true-to-life photography while the front is faced with a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO.

"I would once again like to express my sincere gratitude to all attendees, partners, and media personnel for being a part of the momentous occasion," added Evangelidis."The support and enthusiasm from them has played a vital role in making this launch a resounding success."

Customers and brand fans in the GCC, can get their hands-on the Nothing new Phone (2) fromJuly 21st.

Prices Availability UAE 12+256GB - 2,499 AED 12+512GB - 2,799 AED UAE Sharaf DG Amazon (UAE) Jumbo Virgin Megastore Eros KSA 12+256GB - 2,799 SAR 12+512GB - 3,099 SAR KSA Jarir Bookstore Kuwait 12+256GB - 209 KWD 12+512GB - 239 KWD Kuwait Xcite (Kuwait) Bahrain 12+256GB - 269 BHD 12+512GB - 299 BHD Bahrain Sharaf DG

A full list of specifications and features can be found on nothing.tech. To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing Arabia on Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter .

