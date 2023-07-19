Vituity: Jovive Health Receives LegitScript Certification for Medication-Assisted Treatment Services

Jovive Health is recognized with industry-leading certification for treating patients with opioid use disorder.

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Jovive Health, a provider of flexible, patient-centric primary and urgent care services owned and operated by Vituity, proudly announces that LegitScript has certified its in-person addiction treatment protocol. LegitScript is the industry leader in merchant and advertiser certification and monitoring in the e-commerce and payment sectors, and its industry-leading certification recognizes the highest levels of commercial integrity and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. LegitScript is the only certification program recognized by Google, Microsoft, and Facebook for the addiction treatment market.

Jovive Health clinics in California, Nevada, and Illinois provide LegitScript-certified Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) to help diminish the effects of physical dependence on opioids. According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, individuals prescribed these FDA-approved medications as part of their OUD treatment are 75% less likely to die from an overdose than those who are not.

"This certification from LegitScript demonstrates that Jovive Health clinics have the highest level of credibility, expertise, and training in addiction treatment," said Taylor Nichols, MD, Clinical Lead for MAT at Jovive Health. "We are proud to be officially recognized for our commitment to providing evidence-based, appropriate medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder."

As the leading third-party certification expert in complex healthcare sectors, LegitScript has earned the trust of regulatory authorities and major advertising and e-commerce platforms worldwide. Certification involves a rigorous process of documentation, interviews, onsite inspections, and more to ensure that each facility provides the trained resources and tools to deliver care for opioid use disorder.

Jovive Health clinics offer convenient same-day access to comprehensive primary and urgent care services with extended hours and telehealth appointments. Patients 18 years and older can book online or walk in for a MAT consultation with a provider to confirm eligibility and begin treatment. New patients enroll in a multi-appointment MAT program that is designed to stabilize symptoms and develop an individualized treatment plan. Treatment is available at a reasonable out-of-pocket cost and is covered by most insurance plans.

About Vituity

For nearly 50 years, Vituity has been a catalyst for positive change in healthcare. As a 100% physician-led and -owned multispecialty partnership with a nationwide footprint, nearly 5,000 Vituity clinicians care for more than 8 million patients across 450 practice locations.

Partnering with hospitals, health systems, clinics, payers, employers, and state and local government, our footprint continues to rapidly expand. Learn more at vituity.com.

About Jovive Health

At Jovive Health, we believe better medicine is founded on being connected to our communities, each other, and, most importantly, our patients. Jovive Health delivers a flexible, integrated care experience that includes virtual visits, online reservations and walk-ins, and extended hours. Jovive is owned and operated by Vituity, a national physician partnership with a history of healthcare quality and innovation. For addresses, services, and hours, visit jovivehealth.com.

