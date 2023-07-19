Omaha Healthcare Staffing Leader Honored on Esteemed 40 Under 40 List for Far-Reaching Impact at Fusion Medical Staffing

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) announced its 2023 40 Under 40 honorees this week, and Fusion Medical Staffing's Vice President of Compliance and Quality Assurance, Brittany Lidgett, has earned a coveted spot on this year's list.

Brittany Lidgett, Vice President of Compliance and Quality Assurance

The reputable list recognizes the next generation of leaders focused on making an impact in their industry, something that comes as second nature to Lidgett. Her years in the medical staffing industry have been driven by the desire to improve the clinician experience and eliminate pain points traveling healthcare professionals experience during their careers.

"I'm grateful I have been placed in a position to help make a positive impression on the healthcare staffing industry, and I'm humbled to be listed alongside my fellow 40 Under 40 honorees," Lidgett said. "Making this list wouldn't be possible without the incredible amount of dedication, passion, and support from the Fusion team. The impact that Fusion makes on the industry is truly a company-wide effort, and I'm thankful to help lead a company that is consistently driving innovation and its core purpose of ensuring everyone we touch has a better life."

Lidgett's team has seen exponential growth in the past few years. With her leadership, the team scaled processes and focused on continuous improvement to provide a great traveler experience. She continuously coaches team members to have a traveler-first mentality.

"Brittany is an incredible member of our Fusion family, leading the largest operational team within the company. Her contributions to Fusion and passion for quality and excellence are unparalleled," said Fusion's Chief Clinical Officer, Amber Barna, MSN, RN. "She thrives on service and innovation to improve the lives of everyone we encounter and continues to elevate those around her by investing in the development of team members."

More information about the accomplishments that earned Lidgett a spot on the list can be found here: https://40under40.staffingindustry.com/brittany-lidgett-2023/. To learn more about how Fusion Medical Staffing is working to make the healthcare experience simple and efficient for travelers, go to fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

Contact Information

Leah Kemple

Public Relations Specialist

leah.kemple@fusionmedstaff.com

4025755625

SOURCE: Fusion Medical Staffing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769062/Omaha-Healthcare-Staffing-Leader-Honored-on-Esteemed-40-Under-40-List-for-Far-Reaching-Impact-at-Fusion-Medical-Staffing