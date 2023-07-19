

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased at a sharply slower annual pace in June compared to the previous month, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The industrial producer price index climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in June, which was much slower than the 3.6 percent increase in May. Economists had expected inflation of 1.9 percent.



Prices rose in the utilities, food products, coal and lignite and other non-metallic mineral products groups.



On the other hand, prices decreased for the coke, refined petroleum products, chemicals, basic metals and wood industries.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew the most, by 9.8 percent. Durable goods prices increased 6.1 percent and those for energy goods rose 3.8 percent.



Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation fell to 1.2 percent in June from 2.6 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent in June led by a decline in utility costs. Economists had expected prices to fall slightly by 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken