Asure Software: Asure Surveys SMB Market With Release of Inaugural Small Business Human Resources Benchmark Report

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, recently released its inaugural Small Business Human Resource Benchmark Report, which surveyed 2,065 "fast growth" companies to determine the link between rapid growth and employee-centric best practices.

"Our mission is to help our customers grow, so we wanted to explore the genuine connection between HR and revenue growth for a small business," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO for Asure. "This survey exposes the significant role HR can play in driving or hindering growth, spotlighting the need for small businesses to engage in HR best practices. Our HR Benchmark report is another tool to help businesses bridge the HR knowledge gap, empowering them to identify and implement growth-driving best practices for their organization."

The survey highlighted the clear link between these "fast growth" companies and their embrace of every stage of the employee lifecycle and how applying the best HR practices across each respective area helps to foster growth. More than 80% of responding companies stated they applied the HR best practices across the employee lifecycle of recruiting, hiring, onboarding, compliance, development, performance management, retention, and post-employment.

Overall growth between "fast growth" companies and "down year" respondents provided a clear indication that the people aspect of a business is important to your company's overall growth. 67% of "down year" companies simply saw HR as a function within the business. This is a stark contrast to "fast growth" companies that embraces the HR best practices and utilized the people aspect to help recruit and retain top talent.

Outside of "prioritizing people over paperwork," the survey showed that compliance remains a key challenge for SMBs. Roughly 20% of all companies surveyed stated they were unsure whether they were compliant with FLSA requirements. Furthermore, 38% of all respondents stated they do not conduct any sexual harassment training.

Asure's survey provides yet another key link between the importance of implementing HR best practices and viewing them as an important aspect of a company's overall growth.

About Asure Software

Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

About Spotlight Growth

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.

