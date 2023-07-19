Digital Banking Executive Takes a Seat on Provoke Solutions' Board, Strengthening the Company's Strategic Focus on Innovation

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2023 / Provoke Solutions, a global technology firm, announces the appointment of veteran financial executive, Scott Finder, as an independent board director. With his wealth of experience and industry knowledge in Fintech, Wealth & Asset Management, and Banking, most recently as the Chief Digital Officer of First Republic Bank and senior executive at BlackRock and Merrill Lynch before that, he's expected to provide significant strategic guidance to Provoke Solutions as the company further cements its position as an industry leader.

Finder's extensive executive and hands-on experience driving business growth add significant value to the board. His successful track record driving innovation in Digital, Tech, Marketing, CX and Leadership strategy at industry leaders in the U.S. and abroad, will be instrumental in further empowering Provoke Solutions' growth strategy.

"With his innovative approach to Fintech and digital transformation, Scott will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team," says Provoke Solutions CEO, Andy Lin. "I am confident we are on the same wavelength concerning business progression, and I'm thrilled to collaborate and cultivate new avenues for rapid expansion together."

In his tenure at First Republic Bank, Finder excelled in delivering outstanding client experiences and business results by marrying the right technology plays, marketing tactics, and leadership strategy with ever-evolving business needs. These contributions were instrumental components in the bank's industry out-performance in both growth and exceptional levels of client satisfaction.

"Joining the Provoke Solutions board was a decision I made with great enthusiasm," commented Finder. "My passion lies in crafting differentiated customer experiences and go-to-market strategies that drive client satisfaction and growth. The fintech landscape is the perfect place for such transformation. Given Provoke Solutions' exemplary positioning, commitment to innovation, and genuine talent, I believe we are poised to break new ground in the industry. I eagerly look forward to aligning with the board and the executive team, contributing to the strategic direction, and helping the company soar in the fintech space."

Scott Finder's role on the board is effective immediately. The team at Provoke Solutions eagerly awaits the collaboration and growth ahead.

About Provoke Solutions

Provoke is an end-to-end technology services company that has been designing and delivering strategic solutions to our clients for over 20 years. Whether it's Cloud, AI/ML, or emerging technologies like blockchain, Provoke builds innovation (not PowerPoints) that matters for your team, for your customers, and for your future. Provoke is an alternative to traditional, large-scale transformation efforts. Concentrating on the intersection of innovation, practicality, and utility, Provoke helps you navigate the change, keeping pace with cutting-edge technology through grassroots initiatives.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:

Jenna Chamra

641.780.2075

Jennac@provokesolutions.com

SOURCE: Provoke Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769077/Digital-Banking-Executive-Takes-a-Seat-on-Provoke-Solutions-Board-Strengthening-the-Companys-Strategic-Focus-on-Innovation