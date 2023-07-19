Anzeige
Globant Supports the FIFAe Finals 2023

As part of a multi-year agreement with FIFA, Globant is a sponsor of the FIFAe World Cup Finals 2023 to continue driving the reinvention of the sports industry through technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant, a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, is a sponsor of the FIFAe Finals 2023, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from July 6 to July 19. This innovative competition showcases the pinnacle of esports talent in three exciting formats: the FIFAe Club World Cup, the FIFAe Nations Cup, and the FIFAe World Cup.


The announcement comes as part of the agreement signed last year between Globant and FIFA to enhance the growth of the FIFA+ platform and support some of the world's most iconic sports competitions.

"As sponsors of the FIFAe Finals 2023, we are excited to work together with FIFA to explore new ways for soccer to be played and experienced," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer of Globant. "Esports transcends boundaries, captivating all genders, cultures, and ages and breathing new life into gaming. At Globant, we pioneer reinvention, forging the future and driving digital transformation to elevate organizations and enhance the global human experience."

In addition to the FIFAe Finals 2023, Globant will also be a sponsor of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, the FIFAe Series in 2024 and 2025, and the promoter of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2024, the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup 2024, and the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2025.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

  • We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Globant new logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157586/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globant-supports-the-fifae-finals-2023-301881108.html

