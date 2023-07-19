Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2023) - Saitama, a project that started as a meme token and has since developed into a comprehensive DeFi platform, has received a donation from the LBank Labs Meme Fund. The Meme Fund, a public benefit initiative launched by LBank Labs with a $10 million fund, is proposed to drive the progression of high-quality and innovative meme projects, catalyze industry growth, and provide benefit to the larger community.





Saitama, which started as a meme token, has undergone a considerable transformation, focusing on initiatives to streamline and bolster the security of decentralized finance (DeFi) for its users. The project places a strong emphasis on transparency and education and strives to develop practical use cases that integrate smoothly into daily routine which includes SaitaPro (an all in one trading app), SaitaCard (Master card), and SaitaLogistics that people can ship packages across the world.





The LBank Labs Meme Fund, a $10 million fund, exists to provide donations to a variety of meme-based projects. Those projects which fulfill certain criteria can apply and receive donations from the Meme Fund without any conditions, promoting growth and innovation within the meme ecosystem. The LBank Labs Meme Fund, along with these innovative Meme projects, are part of an ecosystem working towards the expansion and evolution of the meme token sector, highlighting the potential of these tokens to become fully functional DeFi platforms.

The progression of the partnership between LBank Labs Meme Fund and Saitama is set to continue, with pertinent updates anticipated in due course.

LBank Labs Meme Fund continues its global search for innovative and quality-driven meme projects, a move that reflects its engagement with the global meme project landscape.

Apply for the Meme Fund Grant: https://www.lbanklabs.com/contact-8

LBank Labs official website: https://www.lbanklabs.com/

Contact details:

LBank Labs

junjie.niu@lbanklabs.com

