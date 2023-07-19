CuraScientific Corp.: CuraScientific Announces a Successful Kava Bar Event and $500K Revenue for Q2

PALM SPRINGS, CA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CSTF) ("CuraScientific" or the "Company"), announces that the expected reported revenues for Q2 will be approximately $500,000+, and the Kava Bar event held on Saturday was a success.

The company auditor, BFBorgers CPA PC, and management will file the Q2 in August-2023. The revenues are approximately $200,000 in Cannabis Distribution and $300,000 in Cannabis Retail. The new Kava Bar revenue will be reported in Q3.

On Saturday July-15th, the company had a special event at their Palm Desert-California Kava Bar. The location is high-traffic and since its opening it has gained traction with local customers. See the link below for a video of the event.

Press LINK to watch KAVA BAR Event; https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LocU5HyN2KA

William Reed, CEO and Chairman, stated, "I like to refer to our business as a "sober bar". In recent years, Kava bars in the US have been sprouting in different cities across the country with Florida leading the pack. Based on recent trends, Kava is becoming a great social drink. People who drink it loosen up, relax and plunge into a happy and relaxed mood. And the best part is it gives one a good night's sleep without the inconvenience of nursing a nasty hangover the following morning. Its popularity is currently on the rise. And it looks to be gaining momentum as a better, healthier alternative to alcoholic drinks and some say it offers the potential for weight loss. The majority of these bars have only opened their doors within the last 5 years. The scene is growing rapidly, and the industry will see the trend continue over the next decade as more people realize the advantages of kava in daily life and as an alternative to intoxicants."

The global kava root extract market size was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.18 billion in 2022 to USD 3.41 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.29% during the forecast period.

William Reed further stated, "On average kava bars across the United States run at around a 15-20% profit margin in total. This is because the average cost to manufacture a kava drink at a bar is around $3.50 and most bars sell the drink for $5.00. Once you factor in labor, overhead, tax, and other expenses your total profit margin comes to around 15%. This is not much for a bar but since kava has no legal limitations right now in the U.S some bars are making absolute insane amounts of money in high-traffic areas such as our Palm Desert-California location. Our Las Vegas-Nevada location will be open later this year and is also in a high-traffic zone."

About CuraScientific Corporation: CuraScientific is an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates various businesses licensed to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety.

