Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI):
Earnings Summary
(in thousands except per share data)
2Q
1Q
2Q
YTD
YTD
Net income
$19,404
$19,313
$20,271
$38,717
$39,999
Earnings per share
$1.09
$1.08
$1.14
$2.17
$2.24
Earnings per share - diluted
$1.08
$1.08
$1.14
$2.16
$2.24
Return on average assets
1.41%
1.44%
1.49%
1.42%
1.48%
Return on average equity
11.72%
12.03%
12.75%
11.87%
12.25%
Efficiency ratio
53.52%
55.29%
53.77%
54.40%
53.51%
Tangible common equity
10.90%
10.82%
10.53%
Dividends declared per share
$0.44
$0.44
$0.40
$0.88
$0.80
Book value per share
$36.71
$36.54
$35.32
Weighted average shares
17,884
17,872
17,835
17,877
17,827
Weighted average shares - diluted
17,890
17,884
17,843
17,885
17,838
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-CTBI) achieved earnings for the second quarter 2023 of $19.4 million, or $1.09 per basic share, compared to $19.3 million, or $1.08 per basic share, earned during the first quarter 2023 and $20.3 million, or $1.14 per basic share, earned during the second quarter 2022. Total revenue was $0.2 million above prior quarter and $2.5 million above prior year same quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $0.8 million compared to prior quarter but increased $2.3 million compared to prior year same quarter, and noninterest income increased $1.1 million compared to prior quarter and $0.3 million compared to prior year same quarter. Our provision for credit losses for the quarter increased $0.9 million for the quarter and was $1.9 million higher than second quarter 2022. Noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million compared to prior quarter but was $1.0 million higher than prior year same quarter. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $38.7 million, or $2.17 per basic share, compared to $40.0 million, or $2.24 per basic share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
2nd Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net interest income for the quarter of $43.1 million was $0.8 million below prior quarter but $2.3 million above prior year same quarter, as our net interest margin decreased 14 basis points from prior quarter but increased 15 basis points from prior year same quarter.
- Provision for credit losses at $2.0 million for the quarter increased $0.9 million from prior quarter and $1.9 million from prior year same quarter.
- Our loan portfolio at $3.9 billion increased $152.3 million, an annualized 16.2%, from March 31, 2023 and $371.3 million, or 10.4%, from June 30, 2022.
- We had net loan charge-offs of $674 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans annualized for the second quarter 2023 compared to $414 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans annualized for the first quarter 2023 and $43 thousand, or 0.00% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- Our total nonperforming loans decreased to $11.7 million at June 30, 2023 from $12.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $13.8 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at $13.8 million decreased $1.2 million from March 31, 2023 and $2.0 million from June 30, 2022.
- Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.7 billion decreased $6.5 million, or an annualized 0.6%, from March 31, 2023 but increased $34.0 million, or 0.7% from June 30, 2022.
- Shareholders' equity at $660.1 million increased $3.3 million, or an annualized 2.0%, during the quarter and $28.1 million, or 4.4%, from June 30, 2022.
- Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $14.8 million was $1.1 million, or 7.9%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 1.8%, above prior year same quarter.
- Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $31.0 million was $0.9 million, or 2.7%, below prior quarter but $1.0 million, or 3.5%, above prior year same quarter.
Net Interest Income
Percent Change
2Q 2023
($ in thousands)
2Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
YTD
YTD
Percent
Components of net interest income:
Income on earning assets
$64,827
$60,995
$45,352
6.3%
42.9%
$125,822
$88,879
41.6%
Expense on interest bearing liabilities
21,748
17,079
4,562
27.3%
376.7%
38,827
8,057
381.9%
Net interest income
43,079
43,916
40,790
(1.9%)
5.6%
86,995
80,822
7.6%
TEQ
298
298
232
0.1%
28.6%
596
467
27.6%
Net interest income, tax equivalent
$43,377
$44,214
$41,022
(1.9%)
5.7%
$87,591
$81,289
7.8%
Average yield and rates paid:
Earning assets yield
5.03%
4.84%
3.56%
3.9%
41.5%
4.94%
3.51%
40.9%
Rate paid on interest bearing liabilities
2.54%
2.06%
0.54%
23.3%
368.2%
2.30%
0.48%
376.7%
Gross interest margin
2.49%
2.78%
3.02%
(10.4%)
(17.5%)
2.64%
3.03%
(12.8%)
Net interest margin
3.35%
3.49%
3.20%
(4.1%)
4.7%
3.42%
3.19%
7.3%
Average balances:
Investment securities
$1,230,556
$1,251,948
$1,452,021
(1.7%)
(15.3%)
$1,241,193
$1,468,193
(15.5%)
Loans
$3,836,446
$3,739,443
$3,538,324
2.6%
8.4%
$3,788,213
$3,489,652
8.6%
Earning assets
$5,189,716
$5,131,385
$5,140,656
1.1%
1.0%
$5,160,712
$5,137,421
0.5%
Interest-bearing liabilities
$3,435,072
$3,362,331
$3,373,741
2.2%
1.8%
$3,398,902
$3,362,039
1.1%
Net interest income for the quarter of $43.1 million was $0.8 million below prior quarter but $2.3 million above prior year same quarter. Our net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, at 3.35% decreased 14 basis points from prior quarter but increased 15 basis points from prior year same quarter. Our average earning assets increased $58.3 million from prior quarter and $49.1 million from prior year same quarter. Our yield on average earning assets increased 19 basis points from prior quarter and 147 basis points from prior year same quarter, and our cost of funds increased 48 basis points from prior quarter and 200 basis points from prior year same quarter. Money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits all experienced significant increases in rates during the quarter. Our net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $87.0 million compared to $80.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Our ratio of average loans to deposits, including repurchase agreements, was 81.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to 79.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 75.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Noninterest Income
Percent Change
2Q 2023
($ in thousands)
2Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
YTD
YTD
Percent
Deposit related fees
$7,513
$7,287
$7,263
3.1%
3.4%
$14,800
$14,009
5.6%
Trust revenue
3,351
3,079
3,198
8.9%
4.8%
6,430
6,446
(0.2%)
Gains on sales of loans
115
121
519
(5.3%)
(77.9%)
236
1,116
(78.9%)
Loan related fees
1,197
845
1,415
41.7%
(15.4%)
2,042
3,477
(41.3%)
Bank owned life insurance revenue
735
858
702
(14.4%)
4.7%
1,593
1,393
14.4%
Brokerage revenue
388
348
459
11.5%
(15.4%)
736
1,049
(29.8%)
Other
1,457
1,144
945
27.4%
54.3%
2,601
1,976
31.6%
Total noninterest income
$14,756
$13,682
$14,501
7.9%
1.8%
$28,438
$29,466
(3.5%)
Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $14.8 million was $1.1 million, or 7.9%, above prior quarter and $0.3 million, or 1.8%, above prior year same quarter. The quarter over quarter increase included a $0.2 million increase in deposit related fees, a $0.3 million increase in trust revenue, and a $0.4 million increase in loan related fees due to the change in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights. The year over year increase included a $0.3 million increase in deposit related fees, a $0.2 million increase in trust revenue, and a $0.4 million increase in securities gains, partially offset by a $0.4 million decline in gains on sales of loans and a $0.2 million decline in loan related fees also resulting from the fluctuation in the fair market value of our mortgage servicing rights. Noninterest income for the first six months of 2023 was $28.4 million compared to $29.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Percent Change
2Q 2023
($ in thousands)
2Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
YTD
YTD
Percent
Salaries
$12,732
$12,633
$12,219
0.8%
4.2%
$25,365
$23,958
5.9%
Employee benefits
5,573
6,275
6,315
(11.2%)
(11.7%)
11,848
12,114
(2.2%)
Net occupancy and equipment
2,895
3,028
2,756
(4.4%)
5.1%
5,923
5,610
5.6%
Data processing
2,383
2,303
2,095
3.5%
13.8%
4,686
4,296
9.1%
Legal and professional fees
912
816
884
11.8%
3.2%
1,728
1,751
(1.3%)
Advertising and marketing
704
820
659
(14.1%)
6.9%
1,524
1,411
8.0%
Taxes other than property and payroll
433
432
425
0.1%
1.7%
865
851
1.6%
Net other real estate owned expense
61
119
43
(48.4%)
43.6%
180
396
(54.6%)
Other
5,332
5,464
4,582
(2.4%)
16.4%
10,796
8,950
20.6%
Total noninterest expense
$31,025
$31,890
$29,978
(2.7%)
3.5%
$62,915
$59,337
6.0%
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 of $31.0 million was $0.9 million, or 2.7%, below prior quarter but $1.0 million, or 3.5%, above prior year same quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense quarter over quarter was primarily a result of a decrease in the accruals for incentive payments based on our current projected earnings for the year. The year over year increase included a $0.3 million increase in data processing expense, a $0.3 million increase in FDIC insurance premiums, and a $0.1 million increase in occupancy and equipment. A year over year decrease in personnel costs of $0.2 million was the result of reduction in the accruals for incentive payments of $1.3 million, partially offset by increases in salary expense ($0.5 million), group medical and life insurance expense ($0.5 million), and other employee benefits ($0.1 million). Noninterest expense for the first six months of 2023 was $62.9 million compared to $59.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Balance Sheet Review
Total Loans
Percent Change
2Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
2Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
Commercial nonresidential real estate
$787,598
$750,498
$758,227
4.9%
3.9%
Commercial residential real estate
393,309
385,328
354,668
2.1%
10.9%
Hotel/motel
372,981
348,876
280,956
6.9%
32.8%
Other commercial
396,741
392,398
403,664
1.1%
(1.7%)
Total commercial
1,950,629
1,877,100
1,797,515
3.9%
8.5%
Residential mortgage
883,104
846,435
793,249
4.3%
11.3%
Home equity loans/lines
132,033
124,096
110,828
6.4%
19.1%
Total residential
1,015,137
970,531
904,077
4.6%
12.3%
Consumer indirect
806,081
772,570
697,060
4.3%
15.6%
Consumer direct
157,848
157,158
159,791
0.4%
(1.2%)
Total consumer
963,929
929,728
856,851
3.7%
12.5%
Total loans
$3,929,695
$3,777,359
$3,558,443
4.0%
10.4%
Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements
Percent Change
2Q 2023 Compared to:
($ in thousands)
2Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
Non-interest bearing deposits
$1,361,078
$1,409,839
$1,408,148
(3.5%)
(3.3%)
Interest bearing deposits
Interest checking
142,542
120,678
99,055
18.1%
43.9%
Money market savings
1,389,081
1,408,314
1,243,817
(1.4%)
11.7%
Savings accounts
611,772
642,232
671,349
(4.7%)
(8.9%)
Time deposits
1,012,187
962,361
1,050,559
5.2%
(3.7%)
Repurchase agreements
229,020
208,777
238,733
9.7%
(4.1%)
Total interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements
3,384,602
3,342,362
3,303,513
1.3%
2.5%
Total deposits and repurchase agreements
$4,745,680
$4,752,201
$4,711,661
(0.1%)
0.7%
CTBI's total assets at $5.5 billion as of June 30, 2023 decreased $8.5 million, or 0.6% annualized, from March 31 2023 but increased $73.4 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2022. Loans outstanding at June 30, 2023 were $3.9 billion, an increase of $152.3 million, an annualized 16.2%, from March 31, 2023 and $371.3 million, or 10.4%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in loans from prior quarter included a $73.5 million increase in the commercial loan portfolio, a $44.6 million increase in the residential loan portfolio, a $33.5 million increase in the indirect consumer loan portfolio, and a $0.7 million increase in the consumer direct loan portfolio. CTBI's investment portfolio decreased $39.7 million, or an annualized 12.8%, from March 31, 2023 and $200.5 million, or 14.3%, from June 30, 2022. Deposits in other banks decreased $117.5 million from prior quarter and $78.7 million from June 30, 2022. Deposits, including repurchase agreements, at $4.7 billion decreased $6.5 million, or an annualized 0.6%, from March 31, 2023 but increased $34.0 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2022.
Shareholders' equity at $660.1 million increased $3.3 million, or an annualized 2.0%, during the quarter and $28.1 million, or 4.4%, from June 30, 2022, as unrealized losses on our securities portfolio continue to impact equity. Net unrealized losses on securities, net of deferred taxes, were $121.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $112.4 million at March 31, 2023 and $97.9 million at June 30, 2022. Management has evaluated the unrealized losses and determined that they were primarily driven by market rates. Management has the ability and intent to hold these securities to recovery or maturity. CTBI's annualized dividend yield to shareholders as of June 30, 2023 was 4.95%.
Asset Quality
Our total nonperforming loans decreased to $11.7 million at June 30, 2023 from $12.2 million at March 31, 2023 and $13.8 million at June 30, 2022. Prior year nonperforming loans, as previously reported, exclude troubled debt restructurings which have been eliminated in the current period due to implementation of Accounting Standard Update 2022-02. Accruing loans 90+ days past due at $6.4 million increased $0.2 million from prior quarter and $1.4 million from June 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans at $5.3 million decreased $0.6 million from prior quarter and $3.5 million from June 30, 2022. Accruing loans 30-89 days past due at $12.2 million increased $0.4 million from prior quarter and $1.6 million from June 30, 2022. Our loan portfolio management processes focus on the immediate identification, management, and resolution of problem loans to maximize recovery and minimize loss.
Our level of foreclosed properties was $2.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $2.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $2.0 million at June 30, 2022. Sales of foreclosed properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 totaled $0.9 million while new foreclosed properties totaled $0.1 million. At June 30, 2023, the book value of properties under contracts to sell was $0.7 million; however, the closings had not occurred at quarter-end.
We had net loan charge-offs of $674 thousand, or 0.07% of average loans annualized for the second quarter 2023 compared to $414 thousand, or 0.04% of average loans annualized for the first quarter 2023 and $43 thousand, or 0.00% of average loans annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $1.1 million, or 0.06% of average loans annualized compared to $0.4 million, or 0.02% of average loans annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Allowance for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses for the quarter increased $0.9 million from prior quarter and $1.9 million from prior year same quarter. Our reserve coverage (allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans) at June 30, 2023 was 408.9% compared to 382.3% at March 31, 2023 and 305.9% at June 30, 2022. Our credit loss reserve as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2023 was 1.22% compared to 1.24% at March 31, 2023 and 1.19% at June 30, 2022.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.'s ("CTBI") actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," and "could." These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, economic conditions, portfolio growth, the credit performance of the portfolios, including bankruptcies, and seasonal factors; changes in general economic conditions including the performance of financial markets, prevailing inflation and interest rates, realized gains from sales of investments, gains from asset sales, and losses on commercial lending activities; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and credit quality and on general economic and financial market conditions, as well as our ability to respond to the related challenges; results of various investment activities; the effects of competitors' pricing policies, changes in laws and regulations, competition, and demographic changes on target market populations' savings and financial planning needs; industry changes in information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; failure of acquisitions to produce revenue enhancements or cost savings at levels or within the time frames originally anticipated or unforeseen integration difficulties; and the resolution of legal proceedings and related matters. In addition, the banking industry in general is subject to various monetary, operational, and fiscal policies and regulations, which include, but are not limited to, those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and state regulators, whose policies, regulations, and enforcement actions could affect CTBI's results. These statements are representative only on the date hereof, and CTBI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Additional information follows.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Summary (Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(in thousands except per share data and # of employees)
Three
Three
Three
Six
Six
Months
Months
Months
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
|Interest income
$
64,827
$
60,995
$
45,352
$
125,822
$
88,879
|Interest expense
21,748
17,079
4,562
38,827
8,057
|Net interest income
43,079
43,916
40,790
86,995
80,822
|Loan loss provision
2,009
1,116
77
3,125
952
|Gains on sales of loans
115
121
519
236
1,116
|Deposit related fees
7,513
7,287
7,263
14,800
14,009
|Trust revenue
3,351
3,079
3,198
6,430
6,446
|Loan related fees
1,197
845
1,415
2,042
3,477
|Securities gains (losses)
165
218
(225)
383
(126)
|Other noninterest income
2,415
2,132
2,331
4,547
4,544
|Total noninterest income
14,756
13,682
14,501
28,438
29,466
|Personnel expense
18,305
18,908
18,534
37,213
36,072
|Occupancy and equipment
2,895
3,028
2,756
5,923
5,610
|Data processing expense
2,383
2,303
2,095
4,686
4,296
|FDIC insurance premiums
610
606
358
1,216
713
|Other noninterest expense
6,832
7,045
6,235
13,877
12,646
|Total noninterest expense
31,025
31,890
29,978
62,915
59,337
|Net income before taxes
24,801
24,592
25,236
49,393
49,999
|Income taxes
5,397
5,279
4,965
10,676
10,000
|Net income
$
19,404
$
19,313
$
20,271
$
38,717
$
39,999
|Memo: TEQ interest income
$
65,125
$
61,293
$
45,584
$
126,418
$
89,346
|Average shares outstanding
17,884
17,872
17,835
17,877
17,827
|Diluted average shares outstanding
17,890
17,884
17,843
17,885
17,838
|Basic earnings per share
$
1.09
$
1.08
$
1.14
$
2.17
$
2.24
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.08
$
1.08
$
1.14
$
2.16
$
2.24
|Dividends per share
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.40
$
0.88
$
0.800
|Average balances:
|Loans
$
3,836,446
$
3,739,443
$
3,538,324
$
3,788,213
$
3,489,652
|Earning assets
5,189,716
5,131,385
5,140,656
5,160,712
5,137,421
|Total assets
5,509,776
5,458,067
5,446,263
5,484,065
5,432,110
|Deposits, including repurchase agreements
4,727,386
4,688,103
4,705,492
4,707,853
4,669,938
|Interest bearing liabilities
3,435,072
3,362,331
3,373,741
3,398,902
3,362,039
|Shareholders' equity
663,896
651,008
637,542
657,488
658,419
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets
1.41%
1.44%
1.49%
1.42%
1.48%
|Return on average equity
11.72%
12.03%
12.75%
11.87%
12.25%
|Yield on average earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.03%
4.84%
3.56%
4.94%
3.51%
|Cost of interest bearing funds (tax equivalent)
2.54%
2.06%
0.54%
2.30%
0.48%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.35%
3.49%
3.20%
3.42%
3.19%
|Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
53.52%
55.29%
53.77%
54.40%
53.51%
|Loan charge-offs
$
1,953
$
1,765
$
828
$
3,718
$
2,148
|Recoveries
(1,279)
(1,351)
(786)
(2,630)
(1,784)
|Net charge-offs
$
674
$
414
$
42
$
1,088
$
364
|Market Price:
|High
$
40.30
$
47.35
$
42.91
$
47.35
$
46.30
|Low
$
32.68
$
37.31
$
39.10
$
32.68
$
39.10
|Close
$
35.57
$
37.95
$
40.44
$
35.57
$
40.44
As of
As of
As of
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
|Assets:
|Loans
$
3,929,695
$
3,777,359
$
3,558,443
|Loan loss reserve
(48,018)
(46,683)
(42,344)
|Net loans
3,881,677
3,730,676
3,516,099
|Loans held for sale
238
182
936
|Securities AFS
1,201,253
1,241,080
1,402,127
|Equity securities at fair value
2,545
2,380
2,128
|Other equity investments
11,432
9,713
13,026
|Other earning assets
62,726
177,209
140,384
|Cash and due from banks
48,915
60,762
75,373
|Premises and equipment
42,911
42,636
40,704
|Right of use asset
16,678
17,037
12,005
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible
65,490
65,490
65,490
|Other assets
186,933
182,155
179,078
|Total Assets
$
5,520,798
$
5,529,320
$
5,447,350
|Liabilities and Equity:
|Interest bearing checking
$
142,542
$
120,678
$
99,055
|Savings deposits
2,000,853
2,050,546
1,915,166
|CD's >=$100,000
538,492
501,557
573,519
|Other time deposits
473,695
460,804
477,040
|Total interest bearing deposits
3,155,582
3,133,585
3,064,780
|Noninterest bearing deposits
1,361,078
1,409,839
1,408,148
|Total deposits
4,516,660
4,543,424
4,472,928
|Repurchase agreements
229,020
208,777
238,733
|Other interest bearing liabilities
65,195
65,254
58,706
|Lease liability
17,317
17,619
12,479
|Other noninterest bearing liabilities
32,481
37,425
32,454
|Total liabilities
4,860,673
4,872,499
4,815,300
|Shareholders' equity
660,125
656,821
632,050
|Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,520,798
$
5,529,320
$
5,447,350
|Ending shares outstanding
17,984
17,976
17,895
|30 - 89 days past due loans
$
12,158
$
11,728
$
10,595
|90 days past due loans
6,399
6,218
5,018
|Nonaccrual loans
5,345
5,993
8,824
|Foreclosed properties
2,047
2,776
1,954
|Community bank leverage ratio
13.82%
13.71%
13.14%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
10.90%
10.82%
10.53%
|FTE employees
975
945
958
