Dow Jones News
19.07.2023 | 18:31
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 
19-Jul-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Blackpoint Biotech plc 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
48-49 Chancery Lane, C/O Keystone Law, London, England, WC2A 1JF 
+44 208 050 6458 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
   -- Michael William Balfour, Non-Executive Chairman 
   -- David Manuel Martinez, Chief Executive Officer 
   -- Alexander James Robert Stormont Wakeford, Chief Financial Officer 
   -- Dr Michael Barry Mayne, Chief Product Officer 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Healthcare 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
Blackpoint Biotech PLC is a medical cannabinoids company established to fulfil gaps in the medical cannabis market by 
creating products that provide fast onset of action and accurate dosing. 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
12,187,179 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.005 each 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
15.12% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
                Shares    %       Shares     % 
Shareholder 
                Pre-admission Pre-admission Post-admission Post-admission 
David Martinez         4,078,102   33.46%    4,078,102   33.46% 
Alexander Wakeford       1,581,696   12.98%    1,581,696   12.98% 
Michael Mayne         2,105,000   17.27%    2,105,000   17.27% 
Creedy Carver Chickens Limited 2,271,410   18.64%    2,271,410   18.64%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

TBD

The company has applied to Euroclear to have the shares enabled in CREST and the process has not yet been concluded.

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.blackpointbiotech.com

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

06 July 2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1683897 19-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2023 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
