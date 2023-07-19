DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application for Admission Announcement 19-Jul-2023 / 17:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Blackpoint Biotech plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 48-49 Chancery Lane, C/O Keystone Law, London, England, WC2A 1JF +44 208 050 6458 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): -- Michael William Balfour, Non-Executive Chairman -- David Manuel Martinez, Chief Executive Officer -- Alexander James Robert Stormont Wakeford, Chief Financial Officer -- Dr Michael Barry Mayne, Chief Product Officer APPLICANT SECTOR: Healthcare DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Blackpoint Biotech PLC is a medical cannabinoids company established to fulfil gaps in the medical cannabis market by creating products that provide fast onset of action and accurate dosing. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 12,187,179 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.005 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 15.12% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shares % Shares % Shareholder Pre-admission Pre-admission Post-admission Post-admission David Martinez 4,078,102 33.46% 4,078,102 33.46% Alexander Wakeford 1,581,696 12.98% 1,581,696 12.98% Michael Mayne 2,105,000 17.27% 2,105,000 17.27% Creedy Carver Chickens Limited 2,271,410 18.64% 2,271,410 18.64%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

TBD

The company has applied to Euroclear to have the shares enabled in CREST and the process has not yet been concluded.

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.blackpointbiotech.com

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

06 July 2023

